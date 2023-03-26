The transfer portal is filling
quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... John Tonje
Height:
- 6-foot-5
Weight:
- 210
Position:
- Guard
Where he’s coming from: David Roddy winding up a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft opened the door for Tonje to turn into Isaiah Stevens
- ’ primary running mate in the Colorado State backcourt. Tonje went from part-time starter as a junior to the Rams’ No. 2 option in 2022-23, with the appropriate spike in production. The Omaha, Neb., native averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists — all career highs — and shot 39 percent from three-point range on nearly five attempts per game.
How he’d fit in C-U: Sussing out a trend with Illinois’ public pursuits in the portal? It’s like Brad Underwood
- and Co. set out a “Help Wanted: Shooters Only” sign once the season ended. Tonje qualifies. He’s a career 37 percent three-point shooter and efficient elsewhere, too, after shooting 47 percent overall and 81 percent from the free throw line this past season.
What they’re saying: “Boy, down the stretch, he’s really been playing the best basketball of his career. Isn’t that kind of the old fashioned way? You come in as a young player and you keep working, working, working, getting better and better, and then you get the results that you want.” — Colorado State coach Niko Medved