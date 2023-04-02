The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey dives in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Kadin Shedrick
➜ Height: 6-foot-11
➜ Weight: 231
➜ Position: Forward
➜ Where he’s coming from: Shedrick looked poised for a breakout season after some of his early performances, including a season-high 17-point scoring effort in Virginia’s win against UCLA in Las Vegas. Then Tony Bennett made a change, moving Ben Vander Plas into the staring lineup and Shedrick out of it. Shedrick even had three DNPs during ACC play despite being healthy. Vander Plas’ broken hand in the ACC tournament put Shedrick back in a more prominent role, and he had the game of his career in the NCAA tournament loss to Furman with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: It’s hard not to like Shedrick’s trajectory since redshirting in the 2019-20 season. He’s gotten better at both ends of the court as an efficient scorer in the post making 67 percent of his twos and a solid rebounder and shot blocker on defense. Shedrick’s play against Illinois in November wasn’t his most productive, but the Illini staff beyond Brad Underwood (who offered the Holly Springs, N.C., native out of high school) is at least familiar with his game. The redshirt season makes a difference, too, since Shedrick is transferring with two years of eligibility remaining with his COVID year.
➜ What they’re saying: “That’s why I was so proud of Kadin. I just told him, stay ready, be a great teammate, and work tremendously hard. And that’s one of the beautiful things about sports. He had his number called, and he was ready. That encourages me, and there’s nothing better.”
Bennett to the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Mike Barber after Shedrick played well in the ACC tournament quarterfinals after sitting the two previous games.