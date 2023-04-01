The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey
dives in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ...
Kel’el Ware
Height:
- 7-foot
Weight:
- 210
Position:
- Center
Where he’s coming from: Ware had an underwhelming freshman season at Oregon. Fitting given the Ducks were rather underwhelming themselves, finishing 21-15 after a loss to Wisconsin in the NIT quarterfinals. Not the season anyone envisioned after Oregon was ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Ware started four of the 35 games he played and put up 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 15.8 minutes per game playing behind N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle
- .
How he’d fit in C-U: The Illinois staff is already familiar with Ware after recruiting him out of North Little Rock, Ark. A recruitment that took off for Ware, who wound up a consensus five-star, top-10 prospect in the Class of 2022. The fit for Ware with the Illini, though, is somewhat dependent on other portal moves Brad Underwood
- and Co. make. Ware is the prototypical rim runner/rim protector. He needs a strong point guard to get the most out of him offensively. The hunt is on for Illinois on both fronts.
What they’re saying: “I keep telling him he’s got good talent. He shows it in practice. I have to deal with him in practice and it isn’t easy, you know. I just tell him when he comes into games do the same thing.” — Dante to 247Sports’ Matt Prehm in February