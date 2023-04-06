The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey dives in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... LJ Cryer
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190
Position: Guard
Where he’s coming from: Cryer played a small role off the bench during Baylor’s national championship run in the 2020-21 season and missed 15 games the next season with a foot injury. Healthy again this past season, the Katy, Texas, native started all 31 games he played and was part of a dynamic, productive backcourt for the Bears alongside Keyonte George and Adam Flagler. All three averaged at least 15 points, and Cryer finished the year putting up 15 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a secondary ball-handler and playmaker.
How he’d fit in C-U: Illinois needs a veteran lead guard. Cryer is looking to be that guy after Flagler handled most of the duties this past season at Baylor. The best part? Cryer has two more years of eligibility, and he’s a career 42.5 percent three-point shooter. That’s the trifecta for Illinois. Cryer checks literally every single box on the Illini’s portal checklist for guards. Plus, Illinois coach Brad Underwood has shown a real affinity for Baylor transfers. Good enough for Scott Drew? Good enough for Underwood.
What they’re saying: “As y’all know, LJ, he opens up the floor. He can shoot it really well from anywhere on the floor. So, having that guy to be able to look for makes the game a lot easier. ... Now teams have to kind of worry about LJ and it just opens up the floor. And now we can make plays for our bigs.” — George after Cryer returned from a December concussion