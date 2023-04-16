Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Max Abmas
➜ Height: 6-foot
➜ Weight: 175
➜ Position: Guard
➜ Where he’s coming from: Abmas didn’t have a career year at Oral Roberts this past season — his efforts from the 2020-21 season would be hard to match — but he was still one of the most productive guards in the country. The Golden Eagles’ dynamic 6-foot, 175-pound guard averaged 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists on top of shooting 44 percent from the field overall and 37 percent from three-point range.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: Abmas is coveted. Greatly. That’s what happens when a 2,500 point career scorer hits the transfer portal after leading a mid-major program to 84 wins, two NCAA tournament appearance and a Sweet 16 in four seasons. The Rockwall, Texas, native is visiting Kansas State this weekend. Texas is also after him. Former Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills wouldn’t mind if Abmas also made the move to Wichita State. Let’s just say he’s got options. But Illinois has a real need for a point guard. A point guard that can light it up offensively and is a crack shot from three-point range would just be a bonus.
➜ What they’re saying: “I’m not sure if you can stop Abmas. He’s been around long enough where everybody understands what a special scorer that he is. He’s a great college guard. He’s going to have a chance to play beyond college as well.”
Duke coach Jon Scheyer
to the Tulsa World’s Kelly Hines