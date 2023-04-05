The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey dives in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ...
Micah Handlogten
Height:
- 7-foot-1
Weight:
- 227
Position:
- Center
Where he’s coming from: Rivals had Handlogten as an unranked three-star prospect coming out of Southlake Christian Academy (N.C.). That was as good as his recruiting profile got. Then the 7-foot-1, 227-pound center got to Marshall — by far the best of his limited offers — and immediately became a starter. Handlogten finished his freshman season averaging 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 66 percent from the field. Maybe it shouldn’t have come as a surprise given his dad, Ben
- , played professionally for nearly a decade, including parts of two seasons with the Utah Jazz.
How he’d fit in C-U: Is another frontcourt piece Illinois’ top portal priority? No. Guard help is significantly higher on the list, but now that Coleman Hawkins has declared for the NBA draft and is weighing his options and Brandon Lieb is in the portal, the Illini do need another big. Adding Handlogten to the mix with Dain Dainja and Amani Hansberry could be a version of what UConn did with Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan
- . Perhaps a lesser version, at least at first glance, but an interesting combination nonetheless.
What they’re saying: “He’s 7-foot, but can get up and down the court, step out and hit threes and handle the ball. He’s bringing a unique skill set to Marshall. Micah is a good kid and one that is very disciplined. He’ll take to coaching and likes to be coached. I think if his skill set is tapped into, not only will he be a great student, but, athletically, he could be a pro.” — Southlake Christian Academy coach Rodney Monroe when Handlogten signed with the Thundering Herd