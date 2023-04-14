Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Nahiem Alleyne
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195
Position: Guard
Where he’s coming from: Alleyne traded in a starting role for the majority of his three seasons at Virginia Tech for a smaller one in 2022-23 at Connecticut. The end result? Probably worth it considering the Huskies won a national championship. Alleyne came off the bench in 31 of 39 games at UConn and averaged 5.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. All career lows. So was his 30.5 percent three-point shooting (well below his career average), although he was better on his two-pointers at 42.9 percent than any of his previous three seasons.
How he’d fit in C-U: Several ways. Terrence Shannon Jr. declaring for the 2023 NBA draft on Wednesday with nary a mention of his last remaining season of eligibility. That doesn’t mean Illinois’ leading scorer is gone for good — a final decision to stay or go has to come on May 31 — but if Shannon doesn’t come back the Illini will be in the market for another guard. Alleyne’s fit is almost more about the relationships involved. It’s less “speed dating” as Illinois coach Brad Underwood would put it because Alleyne was on the team’s radar last offseason when he left Virginia Tech, where he played for current Illini assistant coach Chester Frazier.
What they’re saying: “It shows a lot about his character. He sacrificed a lot of minutes. He sacrificed his points, he sacrificed everything in hopes of winning a championship, and his sacrifice paid off. He’s a key piece of this team, and he doesn’t get enough recognition for what he does offensively and defensively.” — UConn freshman forward Alex Karaban to the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s David Teel after the national title game