Nick Timberlake

Nick Timberlake has scored 1,522 points in his career at Towson.

The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:

Introducing ... Nick Timberlake

➜ Height: 6-foot-4

➜ Weight: 205

➜ Position: Guard

➜ Where he’s coming from: Timberlake spent the last five seasons at Towson, going from missing all but nine games as a freshman in the 2018-19 season with a foot injury to starring as the Tigers’ scoring leader this past season. The Braintree, Mass., native was selected to his second straight All-CAA First Team as a result.

➜ How he’d fit in C-U: It’s simple. Timberlake shot a career-high 41.6 percent from three-point range this past season and is a career 37.9 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Illinois just finished with its third-worst three-point shooting season as a team since the shot was introduced. A match made in basketball heaven, which is why the Illini were one of the dozens of teams reported to already have interest in the Towson transfer.

➜ What they’re saying: “He’s talented and he’s competitive and he’s got unbelievable drive. He’s at the top of the food chain with (his competitiveness). He has gotten better every year. ... I just liked his edge. We’ve done well with guys that play with a chip on their shoulder, and he has been the poster child for that.”

Towson coach Pat Skerry

to PressboxOnline’s Mike Ashley

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

