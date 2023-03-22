The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Nick Timberlake
➜ Height: 6-foot-4
➜ Weight: 205
➜ Position: Guard
➜ Where he’s coming from: Timberlake spent the last five seasons at Towson, going from missing all but nine games as a freshman in the 2018-19 season with a foot injury to starring as the Tigers’ scoring leader this past season. The Braintree, Mass., native was selected to his second straight All-CAA First Team as a result.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: It’s simple. Timberlake shot a career-high 41.6 percent from three-point range this past season and is a career 37.9 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Illinois just finished with its third-worst three-point shooting season as a team since the shot was introduced. A match made in basketball heaven, which is why the Illini were one of the dozens of teams reported to already have interest in the Towson transfer.
➜ What they’re saying: “He’s talented and he’s competitive and he’s got unbelievable drive. He’s at the top of the food chain with (his competitiveness). He has gotten better every year. ... I just liked his edge. We’ve done well with guys that play with a chip on their shoulder, and he has been the poster child for that.”
Towson coach Pat Skerry
to PressboxOnline’s Mike Ashley