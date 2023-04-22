Maybe as Wyoming transfer mulls his options — again. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY with his latest portal perusal:
Introducing ... Noah Reynolds
➜ Height: 6-foot-3
➜ Weight: 195 pounds
➜ Position: Guard
➜ Where he’s coming from: Reynolds, a Peoria Notre Dame graduate, spent the last two seasons at Wyoming before entering the transfer portal. His initial stay in the portal wasn’t all that long. Reynolds committed to Wisconsin on April 5 before decommitting on Tuesday and reopening his recruitment. There should still be a market for him. The 6-3 guard started 10 of 19 games for the Cowboys in the 2022-23 season before concussion issues derailed what had turned into something of a breakout sophomore season. Reynolds finished the year averaging 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. While he shot just 33 percent from three-point range, the left-hander showed some aptitude from the perimeter as a freshman shooting 42 percent on limited attempts.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: Reynolds is more combo guard than point guard, but another ball handler is a need in Champaign and Reynolds’ per-40 numbers show some promise there if he could cut back on his turnovers. The scoring piece (always important) seems to have worked itself out during his sophomore year at Wyoming when he vaulted into a bigger, higher usage role. Plus, he’s an Illinois native and the Peoria pipeline has gone cold now after the end of Da’Monte Williams’ time with the Illini.
➜ What they’re saying: “He is a winner with a 68-9 record in his high school career spending four seasons as a starter on varsity. Noah is an everyday player that is constantly working on his game. He is an excellent competitor with a great feel for the game and excellent vision on the floor. His grit and toughness will be an immediate separator at the collegiate level.”
Wyoming coach Jeff Linder
after signing Reynolds