The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Primo Spears
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185
Position: Guard
Where he’s coming from: Spears’ production didn’t drop when he jumped multiple levels from Duquesne to Georgetown last year. The 6-3 guard set career highs in scoring, assists and rebounding averaging 16 points, 5.3 assists and three rebounds for the Hoyas. It wasn’t an overly efficient 16 points per game — not at 41 percent shooting overall and a 30 percent mark from three-point range — but he still wound up as Georgetown’s scoring leader. Even if it was a case of good stats, bad team after a 7-25 season for the Hoyas.
How he’d fit in C-U: It’s more a question of when he’d fit. That Spears is in the transfer portal for a second straight offseason is a factor. The Hartford, Conn., native left Duquesne for a chance in the Big East. Then the Hoyas tanked again to prompt a coaching change from Patrick Ewing to Ed Cooley. Spears has also declared for the NBA draft, and a recent rule change from the NCAA might force him down that path if he can’t finagle a waiver to play right away in 2023-24. But if he can, Spears would fit that lead guard role — as in someone to run the offense — that Illinois needs.
What they’re saying: “Primo Spears is another integral piece to our team next season. He is a proven scorer but in addition to that, he gives us another physical defensive-minded guard who can make the right passes.” — Ewing after Spears signed with the Hoyas