Primo Spears

Primo Spears averaged 16 points, 5.3 assists and three rebounds for Georgetown last season.

 Georgetown athletics

The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:

Introducing ... Primo Spears

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185

Position: Guard

Where he’s coming from: Spears’ production didn’t drop when he jumped multiple levels from Duquesne to Georgetown last year. The 6-3 guard set career highs in scoring, assists and rebounding averaging 16 points, 5.3 assists and three rebounds for the Hoyas. It wasn’t an overly efficient 16 points per game — not at 41 percent shooting overall and a 30 percent mark from three-point range — but he still wound up as Georgetown’s scoring leader. Even if it was a case of good stats, bad team after a 7-25 season for the Hoyas.

How he’d fit in C-U: It’s more a question of when he’d fit. That Spears is in the transfer portal for a second straight offseason is a factor. The Hartford, Conn., native left Duquesne for a chance in the Big East. Then the Hoyas tanked again to prompt a coaching change from Patrick Ewing to Ed Cooley. Spears has also declared for the NBA draft, and a recent rule change from the NCAA might force him down that path if he can’t finagle a waiver to play right away in 2023-24. But if he can, Spears would fit that lead guard role — as in someone to run the offense — that Illinois needs.

What they’re saying: “Primo Spears is another integral piece to our team next season. He is a proven scorer but in addition to that, he gives us another physical defensive-minded guard who can make the right passes.” Ewing after Spears signed with the Hoyas

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Tags

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).