Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Qudus Wahab
➜ Height: 6-foot-11
➜ Weight: 245 pounds
➜ Position: Center
➜ Where he’s coming from: Georgetown by way of Maryland and ... Georgetown. Wahab played his first two seasons at Georgetown — and had a breakout sophomore year in 2020-21 — before a surprise transfer to Maryland. It wasn’t a long stay in College Park, Md. Wahab’s playing time dropped from what he got at Georgetown, and then-Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon left the program during the 2021-22 season. Wahab transferred back to Georgetown, but couldn’t match his first stint with the Hoyas. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for a disaster of a 7-25 team before entering the 2023 NBA draft and transfer portal after Georgetown fired Patrick Ewing.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: It didn’t work for Wahab in his first brief stint in the Big Ten, but the circumstances at Maryland weren’t ideal given the in-season coaching change. At his peak at Georgetown, the big man averaged 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in roughly 28 minutes per game. Wahab has shown he can be a productive post in a competitive league, and the Big Ten still hasn’t shaken its reputation as a big man’s league. The actual fit at Illinois would depend on how far Brad Underwood leans into smaller lineups. The Illini coach vacillated between that option and having a more traditional frontcourt piece like Dain Dainja on the court last season.
➜ What they’re saying: “If you want to be successful in any high school, college and beyond, you need to be able to score at all three levels. That was part of the team that I felt we were lacking, so I am happy to have (Wahab) back. It’s still a work in progress. All still have to get used to playing with each other, but I have stressed to the group that he is someone that we are going to need once the season starts.”
Ewing ahead of the 2022-23 season to the Washington Post’s
Kareem Copeland