Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Quincy Guerrier
➜ Height: 6-foot-8
➜ Weight: 220 pounds
➜ Position: Forward
➜ Where he’s coming from: Guerrier spent the last two seasons at Oregon after transferring from Syracuse and filled an integral role for the Ducks, starting 57 of the 71 games he played. That he mostly fell out of Oregon’s starting lineup in the second half of the 2022-23 season, though, might illuminate just why he’s in the portal again as a graduate transfer. The Montreal native started just two of the final 14 regular-season games and stayed out of the starting lineup in the Pac-12 tournament. Then, he was back in the NIT, averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in three games. Guerrier’s splits as a starter (22 of 36 games) saw him put up 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: Because the third time is the charm? Illinois recruited Guerrier out of Thetford Academy (Vt.) and again when he left Syracuse. The interest hasn’t waned, either. Guerrier hit the portal on Tuesday and by Wednesday, had a Thursday visit to Champaign scheduled. Illinois’ pursuit this time points to a willingness from coach Brad Underwood to lean into what was the best lineup last season. That would be Coleman Hawkins at the 5, with Guerrier playing next to him in the frontcourt. Hawkins, of course, would have to decide to forego the NBA draft and return to Illinois for the 2023-24 season, but pursuing a talent like Guerrier could help. Hawkins is on the record saying if he returns to Illinois, he wants to return to a team that can contend.
➜ What they’re saying: “I’m a scoring machine. I play with a lot of energy, and I’m crashing the boards. I’m just working on my ball handling to be better on that. But I’m getting buckets. That’s what I’m doing. That’s why everyone is recruiting me.” Guerrier to The News-Gazette in October 2018 when Illinois first recruited him