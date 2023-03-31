The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey dives in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... TJ Bamba
➜ Height: 6-foot-5
➜ Weight: 215
➜ Position: Guard
➜ Where he’s coming from: Bamba has spent the past three seasons at Washington State developing into a go-to offensive option. The 2022-23 season was the Bronx, N.Y., native’s first as a full-time starter, his usage ticked up accordingly and he made good on the ball being in his hands more. Bamba set career-highs averaging 15.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, and he shot 37 percent from three-point range on nearly five attempts per game.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: There’s still a question of whether Terrence Shannon Jr. will return or not. Should Illinois bring back its leading scorer, the hunt for a veteran wing that can knock down shots and defend multiple perimeter positions (i.e. a guy exactly like Bamba) probably wanes. The Illini will have to navigate that situation in the portal. There’s a real sell for potential transfers if Shannon’s gone, but Brad Underwood and Co. don’t know that yet.
➜ What they’re saying: “It wasn’t hard for him to get to the basket and score. He was an OK perimeter shooter, but just didn’t shoot it. He quickly learned, ‘Oh, I”m going to have to be able to make threes to perform.’ ... He really became a good shooter. I can’t wait to see what he does in another offseason.
Washington State coach Kyle Smith to CBS Sports