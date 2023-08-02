Beat writer Scott Richey spent part of Wednesday morning at Ubben Basketball Complex watching one of the final practices before Illinois heads to Spain:
Injury update
A brief glimpse of Terrence Shannon Jr. with his left wrist in a brace earlier this summer was all it took for the questions to fly about the health of Illinois' top player. Shannon's wrist was wrapped Wednesday, and he had kinesiology tape running from his forearm down his hand, but the veteran guard was deemed "fine" by Illini coach Brad Underwood. Not available Wednesday were Marcus Domask (reaggravated left hamstring injury) and walk-on guard Keaton Kutcher (concussion). Both will travel to Spain, but Domask's availability is still uncertain and Kutcher won't play.
The point guard question
Maybe you've heard. Ty Rodgers will run the Illinois offense during the 2023-24 season after the Illini's offseason pursuit of a veteran point guard via the transfer portal didn't bear fruit. Next up at that position, though, might be Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. The 6-foot-2 freshman guard often had the ball in his hands for the orange team during Wednesday's five-on-five action. What Gibbs-Lawhorn doesn't lack for is confidence. He was aggressive attacking the basket off the bounce and flashed his ability to play above the rim. Sencire Harris and Niccolo Moretti also saw some time at the point.
Shoring things up from three
Shooting was an issue for Illinois in the 2022-23 season. A fairly significant one, in fact, with the Illini ranking last in the Big Ten and among the least efficient teams in the country. Did Wednesday's partially open practice ease similar concerns heading into the coming season? A little. Maybe. It wasn't Coleman Hawkins' best day from beyond the arc, but Luke Goode showed off why he's arguably still the best shooter on the team. That he's sporting a Larry Bird-esque mustache is fitting. Newcomers Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon also looked like reliable options from the perimeter.