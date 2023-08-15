Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the Illini’s 103-69 win on Sunday against the Catalonia All-Stars:
What happened
Illinois fans are familiar with an Illini team that can run out a dominant frontcourt. It wasn’t all that long ago Kofi Cockburn was stacking double-doubles and earning All-American honors. Terrence Shannon Jr. will remain vital to Illinois’ success this season — just like Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier did alongside Cockburn — but a frontcourt of Dain Dainja, Coleman Hawkins and Amani Hansberry showed its value in Spain. It was Hansberry’s turn Sunday to lead the Illini with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Dainja, who averaged a double-double for the trip, was a point shy of one against Catalonia, and Hawkins ended up one rebound away. The three of them were responsible for 41 points and 31 rebounds in the win.
What it means
Three wins in Spain was the expectation. Beating up on another group of “all-stars” Sunday to close out the trip wasn’t exactly a surprise — especially not after a similar thumping last week in Valencia. While the real value of the foreign tour was probably the 10 practices back in Champaign, getting eyes on the roster in actual games wasn’t without its merits. That Hansberry and fellow freshman Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn both had strong moments was a positive. So was Shannon’s 25 points in 23 minutes against Valencia. The obvious concern, of course, was the re-emergence of last year’s poor three-point shooting team. Illinois was 7 of 26 against Catalonia and finished the trip 16 of 79 across three games — an alarming 20.2 percent.
What was said
“We made substantial improvements each game of the trip, and it culminated (Sunday) with our most complete performance. We accomplished what we wanted to in terms of guarding, rebounding and running into our transition game. We’ll worry about the Xs and Os as we head into our fall preseason. But we got better in those key areas. That’s the identity this team has to have for us to be successful. Overall, this was a fabulous trip. Spain is a beautiful country, and we enjoyed our time in each of the three cities we visited. We saw growth on the basketball court, and, more importantly, provided an opportunity that our players will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood