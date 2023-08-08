Illinois won its first of three games during its trip to Spain with a win against the Madrid All-Stars on Sunday. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the 84-73 victory:
What happenedCall it a comeback. Because that’s what it was. Madrid entered the fourth quarter with a three-point lead, but Illinois doubled up its hosts — outscoring the All-Stars 25-12 — to pull off the come-from-ahead-and-then-behind victory. Rebounding and defense was the difference-maker on a night Illinois struggled to find its footing offensively. The Illini shot just 3 of 25 (12 percent) from three-point range and 17 of 31 (55 percent) at the free throw line. Not to mention 21 turnovers compared to just 10 assists. But Dain Dainja posted a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double, and Sencire Harris had five of Illinois’ 16 steals to go with 14 points on 6 of 14 shooting.
What it means
About as much as Wednesday’s game against Valencia and Sunday’s against the Catalonia All-Stars will mean. Not much in the grand scheme of the 2023-24 Illinois men’s basketball season. These are August exhibitions against piecemeal Spanish teams in what seem to be, if the opener was any indication, not particularly well-lit gyms. But similar concerns cropping up against Madrid that plagued the Illini throughout last season is at least worth noting. Three-point shooting was a major problem in the 2022-23 season. The third-worst season from an efficiency standpoint in program history, in fact. Sunday’s performance didn’t exactly assuage those concerns.
What was said
“This was the type of game I expected, and I’m proud of our team for how they responded. We were coming off the long trip over and hadn’t done any shooting for a few days, so I knew it would be a slow start. Turnovers and fouling had more to do with the way we found ourselves down than our shooting. But I really like what I saw with the way we fought back. Dain took over in the second half and I liked the spark we got from the group that included him, (Harris), Luke (Goode), Dra (Gibbs-Lawhorn) and Justin (Harmon). (Harris) changed some games for us last year with his effort, and you saw that same thing (Sunday). His energy is contagious.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood