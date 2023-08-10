Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Brad Underwood and Co. improved to 2-0 during their trip to Spain on Wednesday. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the blowout win:
What happened
Valencia kept it close. For a quarter, at least. Then Terrence Shannon Jr. took complete control. The Illinois guard was a constant threat attacking the basket — especially in transition — and finished consistently at the rim. Shannon scored 23 of his team-high 25 points in the first half to stake the Illini to a double-digit halftime lead. A lead that grew significantly in the second half even without much from Shannon. Three other Illinois players hit double figures, with freshmen Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Justin Harmon and Dain Dainja had 10 points apiece.
What it means
Shannon has spent his offseason aiming for a more consistent, game-to-game approach. The trip to Spain has been a lesson in why that’s important. The All-Big Ten guard was not at his efficient best in Illinois’ first game against the Madrid All-Stars on Sunday. On Wednesday, he was. Shannon shot 10 of 14 from the field — easy to do when there was virtually no stopping him getting to the hoop — but he also knocked down 2 of 4 three-pointers. The rest of the Illini weren’t quite so efficient. Again. It was better than Sunday, but shooting 6 of 28 from three-point range and 15 of 27 at the free-throw line as a team keeps that as a concern.
What was said
“This was a much more focused and energetic effort from our team. The jet lag and fatigue are behind us now, as compared to the first game, and we were able to do the things we teach (Wednesday), like play with pace, run extremely hard in transition and offensive rebound. It helps when you don’t turn it over and don’t foul — two things that were also better than in game one. I thought we had a well-rounded and balanced attack. We changed lineups and got the new guys a lot of minutes, and I like what I saw pretty much across the board. There are many positives to point to.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after Wednesday’s win