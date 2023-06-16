CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood mentioned last month that negotiations were underway for the Illini to appear in single-game, high-profile event in the 2023-24 season. A final piece to the nonconference schedule puzzle.
That last piece, per a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein with the agreement being finalized, will be a return trip to New York City for the Jimmy V Classic and a showdown with Florida Atlantic. Illinois beat Texas in overtime this past season at Madison Square Garden. The other Jimmy V Classic game this coming season will pit North Carolina against reigning champion Connecticut.
FAU is coming off a 35-win season and Final Four appearance in its fifth season under coach Dusty May. The Owls are set to return all five starters from last year's team having lost no one to the transfer portal and getting back Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin from the NBA draft process.
Illinois and FAU have played just once previously. While the Owls won 73-71 in overtime on Dec. 29, 2018, in Champaign that loss ultimately led to the Illini landing a commitment from then four-star recruit Kofi Cockburn. The eventual two-time All-American said it was watching that game during his official visit that led him to believe Illinois needed a player like him to turn the program around.
The Illini's 2023-24 nonconference schedule also includes high-level games against Marquette in the Gavitt Games in Champaign and at Tennessee. Illinois is also set to face Missouri, Oakland, Valparaiso, Western Illinois, Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson during the nonconference portion of the schedule.