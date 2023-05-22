CHAMPAIGN — The 2023-24 season could mark the end of the Gavitt Games. The contract between the Big Ten and Big East runs out this year, and there have been no announced plans for an extension of the deal that's pitted teams from the two leagues against each other in high-profile early season games.
Illinois is set to host Marquette this coming season, per a report from Jon Rothstein with the full slate of games. The Illini and Golden Eagles also played in the 2021 Gavitt Games in Milwaukee, Wis. Marquette won 67-66 against a Kofi Cockburn-less Illinois team, with Tyler Kolek hitting the game winner with 18 seconds to play.
Kolek will be back for the Golden Eagles in 2023-24 after earning Big East Player of the Year and Third Team All-American honors last season while helping Marquette go 29-7 and win the Big East regular season and tournament titles.
Marquette won't just return Kolek this coming season either. The bulk of the Golden Eagles' rotation is set to run it back in Shaka Smart's third year as coach. The only question mark is Olivier Maxence-Prosper, who is going through the NBA draft process. The 6-foot-8 guard was one of the scrimmage standouts last week at the draft combine in Chicago.
Illinois is waiting on two such decisions from Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins. The Illini duo's "stay or go" moment will drastically alter the dynamic of the 2023-24 roster. They both helped Illinois go 20-13 last season and reach another NCAA tournament.
Illinois leads the series against Marquette 9-6. Most of those wins came in the 1940s and 1950s, however, with the Golden Eagles winning three in a row against the Illini and six of the last eight.
The full list of Gavitt Games matchups is as follows. Dates and times have yet to be announced:
- Xavier at Purdue
- Michigan at St. John’s
- Iowa at Creighton
- Marquette at Illinois
- Maryland at Villanova
- Butler at Michigan State
- Georgetown at Rutgers
- Wisconsin at Providence