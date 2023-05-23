The value of high school recruiting has changed with the transfer portal becoming part and parcel of a normal men’s college basketball offseason. Are high school prospects drawing fewer eyeballs this spring? Seems to be the case.
Is there still a reason to recruit them? Yes, even if that means building a relationship that pays off not with a commitment now but with one in the future if they ultimately hit the portal themselves. Illinois has added 16 names to its recruiting board in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes in the last month. Most have been offers to high school freshmen and sophomores. Long-term plays even without regard to potential portal activity down the road.
A decommitment from ZZ Clark last October made Morez Johnson Jr. the last man standing in Illinois’ 2024 recruiting class. Seven months later that’s still the case. Other targets either made their choice — Johnson’s St. Rita teammates James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis committed to North Carolina and Iowa State, respectively — or became higher priorities elsewhere.
Illinois has added just two 2024 prospects to its recruiting board in the last month. Both are considered four-star recruits in at least two of the four most recognized rankings.
Mikey Lewis was the top scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit during the first session in Atlanta and has stayed productive by averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shooting 41 percent from three-point range.
That’s on top of a strong junior season at Accelerated Prep (Colo.) for the Oakland, Calif., native with averages of 21.2 points, 3.4 steals and 3.3 assists in 15 Grind Session games.
Chase McCarty was an all-state selection in Alabama after helping lead Westminster Christian Academy to 29 wins and a Class 4A AHSAA state runner-up finish. The 6-foot-6 wing is considered a top 70 recruit nationally.
Illinois has spent most of its spring recruiting efforts on the Class of 2025, with 11 of its 16 most recent scholarship offers going to current high school sophomores. That group includes the son of an NCAA champion and 10-time NBA All-Star, one in-state target, one state champion, two players with international experience and three that helped their teams reach the state semifinals.
Kiyan Anthony has the biggest name of any of Illinois’ most recent recruiting targets. Literally. The son of former Syracuse star turned three-time Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony — who announced his retirement on Monday — is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 who left traditional power Christ The King (N.Y.) for new national power Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) during the 2022-23 season.
Aleks Alston adds to the list of in-state targets for Illinois in the Class of 2025. The Illini were in early — at least a year ago — for players like Melvin Bell, Jeremiah Fears, Phoenix Gill (St. Ignatius), Bryce Heard and Antonio Munoz (Whitney Young). Heard was the first to leave the state, transferring last season to Montverde Academy (Fla.), while Bell and Fears announced their moves to La Lumiere (Ind.) and Sunrise Christian (Kan.), respectively, this spring.
Alston played in 14 games for Kenwood in the 2022-23 season, and the 6-9 sophomore averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 37 three-pointers for the 28-7 team. Illinois is one of four high-major offers for Alston this spring.
Both Efeosa Oliogu and Eric Reibe have international experience among Illinois’ newest Class of 2025 targets. Oliogu, a four-star, 6-5 wing, represented Canada at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2021 where he won a bronze medal averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Reibe played for gold medal-winning Team Germany at the 2022 FIBA U16 Division B European Championship, and he also played in an adidas Next Generation tournament qualifier this past January in Munich.
The state champion of the group is Woodside (Va.) forward Silas Barksdale. The 6-9 forward helped the Wolverines go 23-5 and win the VHSL Class 5 state title. South Lakes (Va.) guard Jordan Scott, Oak Ridge (Fla.) guard Jalen Reece and Archbishop Riordan (Calif.) forward Jasir Rencher were all on teams that reached state semifinal games.
Illinois’ remaining recent Class of 2025 targets include The Phelps School (Pa.) wing Will Riley — another Canadian — to go along with Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) guard Shon Abaev and Uniontown Green (Ohio) forward Nikola Bundalo.
Riley has put up major numbers on the EYBL E16 circuit for UPlay Canada at 21.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, and Abaev averaged 19 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in two April sessions playing up an age group for SOH Elite on the Under Armour Association circuit. Offers for Class of 2026 prospects are the longest of long-term plays, but Illinois has already made a few.
The Illini are now up to five with three new targets in C.E. Jordan (N.C.) forward Rivers Knight, Lutheran East (Ohio) forward TJ Crumble and Miami Norland center Marcis Ponder in the last month.
Crumble played a significant role in Lutheran East’s second OHSAA Division III state championship in three years. The 6-8 forward put up 23 points and eight rebounds in the state semifinals and had a team-high 12 points in the title game. Knight averaged 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks with a 40/33/69 shooting slash in his first season at Jordan, which ended in the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA Class 4A state tournament.
The pursuit of Ponder would mean a willingness to go back to the style of play from the Kofi Cockburn era. The freshman center already checks in at 7-foot and 250 pounds and averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Vikings, who won 21 games and ended their season in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 state tournament in Florida.
All told, it’s more than a dozen new names for Illinois coaches and fans to track. For at least the next three seasons.
Maybe longer depending on how their college careers pan out.