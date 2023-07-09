Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Fast forward to the first full week of November.
Morez Johnson Jr. will be a week-and-a-half out from starting his senior season at Thornton. He’ll also be in position to sign his National Letter of Intent with Illinois. A full two years after he committed to the Illini men’s basketball program.
Of course, nothing is ever 100 percent certain in recruiting. Not anymore. And the better Johnson plays — the higher his ranking in the Class of 2024 rises — there’s a segment of the Illinois fan base that can only envision the worst.
That Johnson will be swayed away from Champaign in the 11th hour. That a blue blood will come calling. That another program will drop a bigger name, image and likeness bag. That the four-star 6-foot-9, 230-pound double-double machine will change his mind.
The rest of the Illinois fans?
They’ll be counting down the days until Johnson signs — he can do so between Nov. 9-16, 2023, or from April 12 through May 13, 2024 — and then the days until he arrives in Champaign ahead of the 2024-25 college basketball season.
They’ll be the ones pointing out the fact Johnson has been committed to the Illini since Nov. 5, 2021. That he’s made trip after trip to Champaign. That he’s developed a relationship with the Illinois coaches — assistant coach Tim Anderson in particular — that is strong enough to withstand any other college basketball programs trying to horn in on his recruitment and flip his commitment.
Just consider how long Johnson has been committed.
The last Illinois player with a commitment that could rival Johnson’s in length was Tracy Abrams, who also picked the Illini as a high school sophomore at Chicago Mt. Carmel. Jereme Richmond committed as a freshman at Waukegan. Both are now 31 years old, and even Abrams’ six-year Illinois career ended six years ago.
The type of commitment Johnson has made — and kept — simply doesn’t happen anymore. It’s infrequent at best. Six months after Johnson committed to Illinois, there were only other three Class of 2024 prospects that had made that decision, and one of them was ZZ Clark’s short-lived commitment to the Illini.
It’s simple math, really. Johnson has been committed to Illinois longer than Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps’ combined careers in Champaign lasted.
And he still has another season of high school basketball to play after putting in a News-Gazette All-State First Team caliber season at St. Rita. Johnson averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the 24-win Mustangs during the 2022-23 season, and he’ll be the frontrunner for N-G All-State Player of the Year honors when his senior season at Thornton tips off.
Part of Johnson’s status as the leading candidate to be the next N-G All-State Player of the Year and headline this newspaper’s 92nd All-State Team is the fact he’s sticking around. His former St. Rita teammate, James Brown, will play his senior season at Link Academy (Mo.) before matriculating to North Carolina to start his college career with the Tar Heels. And word is Iowa State commit Nojus Indrusaitis — the third of St. Rita’s four-star 2024 trio — might also be headed the prep school route instead of an in-state move to St. Laurence.
Bloomington Central Catholic also lost Notre Dame commit Cole Certa to IMG Academy in Florida. Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears, initially bound for Sunrise Christian in Kansas before a coaching change with the Buffaloes, has wound up at Compass Prep in Arizona instead.
Johnson made a move of his own, of course, but it was a short one. It was also a move that will keep him local and able to experience what Ayo Dosunmu did during his senior season at Morgan Park. Spotting orange and blue-clad Illinois fans in the stands for his game won’t be uncommon.
They’ll witness first-hand the other reason Johnson is the N-G All-State Player of the Year frontrunner. His continued improvement has solidified his spot as the top player in the state, as he parlayed his success at St. Rita into a strong spring with Meanstreets on the Nike EYBL circuit, multiple elite-level camp invites and a stage for the taking at Peach Jam this past week.
The most-hyped game in North Augusta, S.C., was a pool-play matchup at the E16 level. Cooper Flagg’s Maine United against Cameron Boozer’s Nightrydas Elite. The top two recruits in the Class of 2025 delivered. Double-doubles apiece.
So has Expressions Elite wing AJ Dybantsa. The No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2026 had two 30-point games and was Peach Jam’s top scorer through pool play.
But Johnson had his headline-snaring moment, too. The forward went off for 26 points and 19 rebounds in an overtime win against UPLAY Canada — taking control at the end of regulation and overtime.
Meanstreets finished in first in its division in pool play but lost 65-61 in the quarterfinals to New York Renaissance to end its Peach Jam run. Johnson had another double-double — 14 points and 15 rebounds this time — but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 27-point performance for the RENS from 2024 No. 1 Dylan Harper.
“(Johnson) does all the tough-guy stuff you want your big man to do,” On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote. “The Illinois commit is an excellent rebounder, and he cleans up the dirty work around the basket.”
City/Suburban Hoops Report publisher Joe Henricksen was even more effusive in his praise during Johnson’s Peach Jam run.
“Runs, jumps, defends, alters shots, rebounds, plays with physicality and, most importantly, plays with emotion,” Henricksen wrote on Twitter. “Love watching Morez Johnson play the game and impact in the ways he knows how to impact. And on a consistent, regular basis, whether coaches in the gym or not.”
The cumulative effect of Johnson’s last nine months on the basketball court has been seeing his star rise. He leapfrogged Brown to become the top prospect in Illinois and is ranked as high as No. 31 nationally by Rivals. He’s a consensus four-star recruit — Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports and On3 all concur — with a real chance to keep climbing post-Peach Jam.
“Johnson has the build and diverse mid-post skillset to make an early impact at the Big Ten level and could turn into an even more complete and intriguing prospect if he becomes more reliable outside of 15 feet,” Rivals’ basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy wrote this week. “That said, his motor and ability to relentlessly attack the rim have earned him a lofty ranking that feels in line to improve yet again down the road.”
One more thing for Illinois fans to look forward to before the Morez Johnson Jr. era begins in Champaign.