CHAMPAIGN — How deep is too deep for a college basketball rotation?
Loading up on talent — filling all 13 scholarship spots — has its appeal. Injuries hit and limit who’s available. Sometimes players decide they’d rather be somewhere else (even during the season).
Illinois has experienced both in the past several seasons. Concurrently last season, in fact.
Having ready-made contingency plans for those situations is a good thing. Backups capable of keeping production from slipping — or at least not much — are worth their weight in gold.
But keeping 13 players happy is a challenge. Especially when there’s a now well-traveled exit plan via the transfer portal. Not playing enough for one team? One of the other 362 Division I teams might be willing to come up with more minutes.
Illinois could be on the precipice of “too deep” heading into the 2023-24 season. All 13 scholarships are spoken for albeit with Iowa State transfer guard Jeremiah Williams only committed and not yet officially added to the roster.
It’s an old team, which is exactly what Illini coach Brad Underwood wanted. It was his single purpose in building the roster. That age and experience, though, will come with expectations. Like playing — a lot.
Underwood used a nine-man rotation for most of the 2022-23 season. It dropped to eight when Skyy Clark left the team and Luke Goode wasn’t quite ready to return from his preseason foot injury.
The only time Underwood truly went 10 deep at Illinois was his first season in Champaign. Ten players all playing at least 10 minutes per game during the 2016-17 season. The following season was close — seven players in notable roles with three others playing less in most games.
Both were 100 percent “still trying to figure it out” type seasons as the Illini finished with losing records in both of Underwood’s first two seasons.
Underwood’s rotations tightened up once the team started winning more consistently. It was an eight-man rotation in the 2019-20 season with spot minutes for a few players. Eight again in the 2020-21 season for an eventual No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament with spot minutes for Coleman Hawkins. Then an eight-man rotation with the occasional deeper run to nine or 10 in the 2021-22 season.
This coming season?There are 13 players on the roster — assuming Williams is officially added, is healthy and receives a waiver to play right away— that could make a case for themselves to play. Underwood used deeper rotations at Oklahoma State and Stephen F. Austin than he has at Illinois, but never 13 deep. Somebody (or somebodies plural) are going to sit more this coming season than they want. Then maybe not come back for the 2024-25 season.
That’s what Underwood will have to decide and then manage. It’s why he gets paid the big bucks.
I get paid the not-quite-medium bucks to write and talk about it. Here’s how I see a potential 10-man rotation working because that’s as deep as a team that wants to contend for conference and national titles should probably ever go.
Play your best players. Win games.
Worry about everything else later.
At the opening tipThe two no-doubt starting lineup locks are Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins. How Underwood fills out the remainder of his starting lineup depends on which direction he’ll lean in terms of frontcourt makeup.
Does he stick with the small ball that worked at the end of last season and play Oregon transfer Quincy Guerrier with Hawkins? Or does he go back to having a more traditional big on the court and run with Dain Dainja?
For our purposes, let’s say it’s Dainja. That means putting Marcus Domask at the 3 to provide more spacing than Ty Rodgers might. The Illini sophomore is working on his shot but isn’t quite the shooter as the Southern Illinois transfer is.
The point guard question persists. It will be Williams with the caveats he is recovered from last year’s Achilles injury and is, in fact, cleared to play following a second transfer after just three seasons, with his first two at Temple and then sitting out last season at Iowa State.
First off the benchIllinois wouldn’t mind one of those breakout sophomore seasons from Rodgers. The versatile 6-foot-6 wing showed flashes toward the end of last season that he could turn into a matchup problem. Rodgers could lure opposing bigs away from the basket as a secondary playmaker or, in true “booty ball” fashion, use his physicality to post up smaller guards.
The jumper is the key. Rodgers attempted just one three-pointer in the 2022-23 season and missed it. He also missed the majority of his free throw attempts. Illinois can’t let teams play 5-on-4 defense by leaving Rodgers alone on the perimeter.
A true breakout season, though, only comes if Rodgers plays more. Adding three transfers that can play on the wing doesn’t make that automatic, but don’t be surprised if it’s Rodgers and Guerrier standing at the scorer’s table ahead of the first media timeout — a regular Underwood substitution pattern — waiting to check in.
Going deeper in the rotationThere’s no soft pedaling this. Illinois was not a good shooting team last season despite the message to the contrary from Underwood. Perhaps he meant a good shooting team that just didn’t make shots.
One player that did, though, was Goode. In limited opportunity, of course, since he played just 10 games after returning from a broken foot. Goode connected on 42 percent of his three-pointers last season. That has to be the case again in the 2023-24 season if Goode’s going to carve out a more prominent role.
A role he might have had last season without the injury given Underwood was apparently contemplating the Fort Wayne, Ind., native as a starter.
The rest of the guard rotation has to fill certain roles just like Goode. Sencire Harris was Illinois’ energy and defense guy off the bench last season. Don’t expect anything different in year two for the Illini sophomore. And while Justin Harmon might not be a full-time point guard option unless he reins in his turnover percentage a bit, the Utah Valley transfer and Chicago native can be a useful combo guard and take some of the playmaking duties as more of a slasher than shooter.
Finding a spot for incoming freshman forward Amani Hansberry would push the rotation to 11. Might be worth it to take advantage of his passing, but Guerrier and Dainja’s playing time would have to take a hit. Same for Harris and Harmon if Underwood wants to go 12 deep and play freshman guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.
Closing timeUnderwood will tell you he doesn’t care who starts. It’s an often used message from the Illinois coach. He’s not necessarily wrong. The “finishers” are probably more important even if the Illini have had some truly terrible starts to games. Of course, maybe they’ve been more important because of those starts.
Either way, the clutch time lineup matters. Shannon will be on the court at the end of games. So will Hawkins. Williams, too, since somebody — anybody — needs to be able to run some offense. Rounding out that group could well be Domask and Rodgers for their veteran savvy and gritty versatility, respectively.
Doing the mathThe question remains, of course, about how Underwood allots those 200 minutes. Shannon and Hawkins both played 32 minutes per game last season.
They didn’t withdraw from the NBA draft — where they had a real shot of being selected if not as high as they wanted — to play less in another season in Champaign.
So go ahead and pencil in those two for 34 minutes apiece again. Some games will be more — real blowouts might be less — but a slight bump in their playing time from a year ago isn’t out of the picture. It’s worth noting that’s essentially one-third of the 200 available minutes each game right there. That leaves 132 minutes to split between eight more players. Maybe 11 if Underwood gets wild and just plays everybody every game.
Unless redshirt freshman Niccolo Moretti is ready (whose minutes would he get?), Williams is the option at point guard. That means steady, if not quite as substantial, playing time. Let’s put him down for 24 minutes per game.
Domask can do enough different things — and is a heady passer in the vein Underwood treasures — that there’s value in keeping him on the court. Another 24 minutes used. Significantly less than he played at SIU, but that’s life moving up to the Big Ten.
Dainja, Rodgers and Guerrier probably draw comparative playing time. Let’s say 18 minutes apiece per game. That leaves 30 minutes to split between Goode, Harris and Harmon because, let’s be honest, nobody is going 13 deep. Maybe a few less for the former three and a few more for the latter three.
There’s obviously wiggle room for matchup-dependent changes, but it’s certainly imperfect for a team that might have a full complement of scholarships players that could be on the court.
A good problem to have in theory.
A tougher one to solve in practice.