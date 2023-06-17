CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood accomplished most of what he set out to do this offseason.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach got his older team. Got the complementary players both to help persuade Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins that returning for another season would be worth their while by filling out a solid rotation around them.
But did he get his point guard?
The Illinois coaching staff went all in on Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis. Landing the former Oswego East star would have easily vaulted the Illini into preseason top 25 territory after the NBA draft decisions from Shannon and Hawkins, which were arguably even more important.
But Dennis picked Baylor — can’t fault him for that — and Illinois was right there with a Jeremiah Williams commitment as a clear backup plan.
Perhaps not the ultimate best-case scenario, but still a positive step forward, right?
Maybe.
Illinois has yet to officially add Williams to the 2023-24 roster. That happened quickly after similar moves by Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier in the past two months. There’s also the small details that Williams, even if he winds up in Champaign, hasn’t been medically cleared after an Achilles injury he sustained last October at Iowa State and that the Chicago native would also need a waiver to play immediately as a two-time transfer.
The makings of a successful offseason potentially derailed by the same question that hamstrung the Illini during the 2022-23 season.
Who’s going to run the point?
Niccolo Moretti is an option in that he’s the only true point guard on the roster right now. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound redshirt freshman has zero college basketball experience, of course, but will at least have 10 months on the practice court with the Illinois coaches and in the weight room with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher before the 2023-24 season starts.
The Illini went down the young point guard path last season. It didn’t work. Tried a bit of point guard-by-committee, too. That didn’t work so well, either. It’s why Underwood openly discussed wanting to add a veteran point guard through the transfer portal. It’s why Dennis was such a high priority.
Williams could wind up being that guy. But there seems to be just as much chance now — in early summer — that he won’t be for any of the previously detailed factors.
That leaves Illinois facing what looks like essentially the same scenario as a year prior. A season where the freshman point guard (in this case, Skyy Clark) left the team in January and everyone else slotted into that spot wasn’t a perfect fit.
A season that ended with the since-transferred RJ Melendez pointing out that the Illini didn’t run the first three plays Underwood called during the first-round NCAA tournament game against Arkansas. It sank Illinois against the Razorbacks and wasn’t exactly a one-time misstep, either.
One might think an experienced point guard would have helped. One would be correct.
So what does that mean for Illinois in this upcoming season that tips off five months from now?
Options, again, are there for a point guard-by-committee if Williams isn’t the guy. Shannon. Hawkins. Domask. Perhaps Moretti or freshman Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.
Or maybe Ty Rodgers. If the season started today — no Williams, the rest of the rotation as is — it just might be the 6-6, 200-pound sophomore from Saginaw, Mich., running the show.
“He’s a guy I feel very, very comfortable with the ball in his hands,” Underwood told me on Thursday. “He’s one of the guys that truly elevates teammates and makes right reads and has a high IQ. You do that at 6-6 with his length and size and athleticism, I don’t care if it’s point, point forward, point power forward, point center — whatever that is — because he can guard them all. He’s going to have the ball.”
If the point guard solution in whatever form it takes works, then all of the offseason squabble about who runs the point for the Illini fades away. Because plenty of successful accomplishments should then follow for Underwood and the Illini.
But if it doesn’t? Then the question will persist until an answer is found.