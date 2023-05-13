CHAMPAIGN — The transfer portal closed Thursday night.
The end of a 60-day window that saw nearly 1,800 men’s college basketball players buy into the idea that new is always better. That the grass — or, if we’re being honest in the name, image and likeness era, the money — is greener elsewhere.
But entering the portal is just the first step. Finding a new landing spot completes the process, and rosters for the 2023-24 season are still being formed. Decisions about the NBA draft are still needed and potential graduate transfers — not bound by the rules of the portal — could still come available.
The 2023-24 Illinois roster is far from complete. Brad Underwood and Co. have, however, made several moves for the here and now.
Landing Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier from the portal were additions made to go all in on the coming season. All three have just a single season of eligibility remaining.
They’re not interested in a rebuild or reload or whatever you want to call it, and Underwood clearly isn’t either.
That’s why Illinois’ point guard pursuit is trending that same direction. It’s the one move Underwood has yet to make this offseason and is the linchpin to success in the 2023-24 season. Adding Domask, Harmon and Guerrier gives the Illini a deeper foundation of experienced players, but it will have been for naught if a point guard isn’t part of the offseason roster reconstruction.
Plenty of talented point guards entered the portal in the last 60 days.
Illinois dabbled around the edges. The Illini were connected with a few — guys like LJ Cryer, Javian McCollum, Chance McMillian and Jackson Paveletzke — but never ratcheted up the interest and intensity to a full-on pursuit.
The full-on pursuit was reserved for RayJ Dennis. Illinois is all in on the Toledo transfer and has to be. Getting his first visit this weekend is a significant first step. The Illini have closed this spring in that scenario, with Domask and Guerrier committing soon after their trips to Champaign.
It’s imperative Illinois does the same with Dennis. Failure to secure a veteran point guard this offseason only opens the door to a repeat of the 2022-23 season. Good enough offense to win 20 games and make the NCAA tournament, but not nearly enough to be a real threat with a quick exit in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
And that’s only if a scorer the caliber of Terrence Shannon Jr. — or Shannon himself — is part of the equation.
That’s why point guard was such a priority in the portal this offseason. Underwood opted against adding a veteran guard out of the transfer portal a year ago at this time and instead handed the keys to the offense to a pair of true freshmen.
It didn’t work.
Skyy Clark was out the door by early January, and Jayden Epps followed him after the season ended. Left in their wake was an Illinois offense, depending on the metric used, that at best ranked among the top-70 teams in the country in terms of adjusted efficiency and at worst barely inside the top 100.
Dennis represents an opportunity to change that. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard who starred in high school two hours north of Champaign at Oswego East averaged career highs in scoring (19.6 points) and assists (5.8) last season with Toledo. He also shot a career-best 36.5 percent from three-point range and boasted a turnover percentage in relation to his usage among the best in the country.
Dennis is also the last, best option in the portal. Sure, there are point guards going through the pre-draft process who have graduated and could still decide to return to college basketball and make a move.
But that’s banking on the hope of a chance. Of the realistic current options, the pickings are slim beyond Dennis. Lead guards are a hot commodity on the market, and most of the best have already found a new basketball home.
Another came off the board Friday with Penn transfer and reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Jordan Dingle picking St. John’s. That puts him in the company of other guards on the move like Max Abmas (Oral Roberts to Texas), Cryer (Baylor to Houston), Ryan Nembhard (Creighton to Gonzaga), Kerr Kriisa (Arizona to West Virginia), Ace Baldwin (VCU to Penn State) and Tylor Perry (North Texas to Kansas State).
So it’s Dennis or bust for the Illini.
Landing the reigning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year would raise Illinois’ floor and ceiling.
It would also be an incentive for Shannon and Coleman Hawkins to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Champaign for another season. Those moves — with a potential Shannon return giving the most weight — would turn the Illini into a top-20 team in the country and a legit Big Ten title contender.
There also doesn’t appear to be a real backup plan should Illinois’ top point guard priority wind up in Bloomington, Ind., Waco, Texas, or some other corner of the college basketball world instead.