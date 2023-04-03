Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Make that three Illinois players in the last week to enter the transfer portal. Sophomore guard RJ Melendez is the latest, with news breaking Monday afternoon he would transfer coming after Jayden Epps and Brandon Lieb made similar moves last week.
Melendez started 18 of the 32 games he played in 2022-23 and averaged six points and 3.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 guard played a bigger role in his second in season in Champaign but didn't have the type of breakout sophomore campaign some were projecting.
Offensive inefficiency held Melendez back the most, with the Arecibo, Puerto Rico, native shooting 38 percent overall and just 26 percent from three-point range. Melendez had a stretch of games from Jan. 4 through Feb. 4 where he made just 4 of 28 three-pointers (14 percent).
While Melendez is the third Illinois player to enter the portal in the last week, he's the fifth to exit the program since January. Skyy Clark left the team to start the new year and ultimately announced his commitment to Louisville once the transfer portal opened March 13. Zacharie Perrin left the team in February to return to France and pursue a professional career.
That leaves Illinois with four open scholarships, accounting for incoming freshmen Amani Hansberry and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and the possibility that both Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. return. Hawkins declared for the 2023 NBA Draft last week, but did so while maintaining his college eligibility. Shannon has yet to announce any plans involving the draft.