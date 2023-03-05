CHAMPAIGN — Figuring out how to use Ty Rodgers early in the season was a struggle for the Illinois coaching staff.
Not because Brad Underwood and Co. didn’t think the freshman out of Saginaw, Mich., couldn’t handle it. More like the Illini coaches saw all that Rodgers could do on the court and tried to maximize his versatility by having him play and guard multiple positions.
Underwood admitted it was probably too much, too soon. At least then. But those minutes Rodgers got early in the season — especially with the ball in his hands — are paying off now.
Rodgers is running more and more of the Illinois offense. Part necessity following Skyy Clark’s decision to step away from basketball in January for personal reasons and Jayden Epps now sidelined by a concussion. Part it just makes too much basketball sense not to.
“We started playing him there a lot real early,” Underwood said. “We thought that was going to be a position that was very natural for him. As it turned out, it was probably a benefit to him that we did that then. It wasn’t at the time.
“It’s matchup based, a lot of it, but he’s such an instinctive passer. He’s very, very good in ball screens with that because he’s got great strength and pace and size.”
Playing the point and running an offense wasn’t new to Rodgers. He had the ball in his hands growing up, and while he played several positions as a senior at Thornton, he doubled as the Wildcats’ playmaker (eight assists per game) and shotmaker (17.3 points per game).
Rodgers said he always practiced as a guard growing up. That he always had guard skills and could always handle the ball. What he considered a high basketball IQ also helped him develop as a playmaker and facilitator.
Those skills have simply grown in his first season at Illinois as he’s added point guard to the many positions he can play at the Big Ten level.
“I think that’s always been something I could do,” Rodgers said. “It was really just waiting on coach and what he wanted for this team. Now, he’s kind of implemented that in our rotation. ... I think now I’m just more comfortable with the offense. I know all the sets like the back of my hand, where at the beginning of the season, I was new to things and didn’t really know what it was.”
The move to have Rodgers initiate more offense has helped his overall confidence at that end of the court. He scored a career-high 14 points in Thursday’s double-overtime win against Michigan and did so on efficient 6-of-9 shooting.
“I think he’s found out he’s got a great teardrop floater,” Underwood said. “He can get to the rim. He’s got a little jump hook in the paint. He’s just gotten comfortable. He’s very effective in there and he’s so explosive as an athlete that he can play above a lot of people.”
Rodgers has also continued to use that athleticism to secure his place in the team rebounding approach Illinois has used this season. Rodgers pulled down seven rebounds against Michigan and is averaging 6.1 rebounds in the last month.
“Everybody knows he’s a great rebounder, but they don’t even know how great of a rebounder he really is,” Illinois veteran wing Matthew Mayer said. “If you look at the stats after every game, almost all of his rebounds are offensive rebounds. That’s way more valuable. It’s kind of weird to say, but he’s a selfless rebounder. He’ll let other guys get defensive rebounds, and he’s fighting after extra possessions for us. He’s the definition of a team player.”