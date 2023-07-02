Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Roger Powell Jr. was patient as he evaluated opportunities to take the next step in his college basketball coaching career and become a head coach. The former Illinois standout had multiple chances to make that leap as his reputation grew as an assistant coach with stops at Valparaiso and Vanderbilt with Bryce Drew and the past four seasons at Gonzaga with Mark Few.
But Powell didn’t leap at the first head-coach opening he was presented. Or the second or third. The situation had to be right … for him.
Powell ultimately made that move this spring when he opted to return to Valparaiso as the Beacons’ new coach.
It was a return home, in a way, after spending five seasons in northwest Indiana working with Drew. Not to mention his family is just more than an hour away in Joliet. The opportunity at Valparaiso fit, and Powell couldn’t say “no.”
“I wanted to take my time,” Powell said during his appearance on Saturday SportsTalk. “I didn’t want to rush. I wanted to make sure I had an identity, I had a philosophy and I had experience. Over the last seven years, I started getting head-coaching opportunities, but it wasn’t until the last two that I felt like I was ready. On top of that, I wanted to find a place that really fit me.”
Then the real work began.
Valparaiso lost its best player before Powell even got the job when All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team forward Ben Krikke transferred to Iowa. The roster turnover in the wake of an 11-21 season and a coaching change didn’t stop there. Between four more players entering the transfer portal and several exhausting their eligibility, Powell inherited the makings of a personnel problem.
“When I took the job, there were four guys left and then one kid we had to make a change from the academic standpoint,” Powell said. Connor Barrett, who was the sixth-leading scorer on last year’s team at 4.1 points per game, is the top returning player.
“I had to kind of put together a team in like a month,” Powell continued. “Me and my staff have worked hard and we’ve been able to do it. We’ve assembled some good pieces and great kids I think we can build with. I’m fired up to see what we can do this first year.”
Powell has added seven players to the Valparaiso roster since he got the job. Most college coaches are doing everything they can to put older, experienced teams on the court. Powell’s seven newcomers trend younger with three incoming freshmen and four transfers with four seasons of college basketball experience combined.
John A. Logan transfer Isaiah Stafford is the most experienced of the bunch, having started his career at Southern Indiana before a one-year JUCO stopover. Central Michigan forward Ola Ajiboye was a part-time starter as a freshman, Murray State guard Jaxon Edwards appeared in 11 games in 2022-23 and Hofstra center Lual Manyang missed all of last season with an injury.
“We have some young kids I think are going to have a chip on their shoulder and play hard,” Powell said. “It’s going to be a fun brand of basketball, and hopefully, we can make some noise with this young group.”
Keeping any team together at Valparaiso will be the ongoing challenge for Powell. While he’s coached at the mid-major level before in his previous stint with the Beacons, the college basketball basketball landscape has changed. The one-time transfer rule and name, image and likeness weren’t part of the equation a decade ago.
“I look at it is I want to build a culture here,” Powell said. “I want to get a bunch of guys I can build with. I feel like we’ve done that. The landscape — NIL, transfer portal — it’s an issue and many coaches are frustrated, but I’ve chose to attack it with relationships and vision. I’m a preacher, so I think I have a good way with getting people to believe and follow something.
“With a plan for Valparaiso and a plan for these young men I’m bringing in and the relationships I build with them and their families — the trust I get from them — I’m hoping that can kind of trump some of the transferring in our program. We’re going to see. It’s a challenge, but I’m not afraid to face it.”
Powell has a success story from his first stop at Valparaiso he can sell. He recruited Washington native Alec Peters, who stuck with the Beacons for four seasons and was the 2017 Horizon League Player of the Year and a two-time honorable mention All-American. Peters was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft and played one season for the Phoenix Suns. He parlayed that into becoming a commodity overseas playing for high-level teams like CSKA Moscow, Anadolu Efes, Baskonia and this past season with Olympiacos.
Powell won’t hesitate to point to a player he coached against in 2022-23 as another reason to stick at a mid-major. Gonzaga might have swept Santa Clara in West Coast Conference action, but Powell got a first-hand look at what former Illinois guard Brandin Podziemski did with the Broncos to turn himself into a first-round NBA draft pick.
“I think the quick fix sometimes doesn’t always work for kids who are really good at the mid-major level and have a chance of being drafted or have a chance of being special,” Powell said. “That’s something we’re going to sell with some of the high-level guys we get. With the Podziemski kid, NIL didn’t affect him. It was playing time. It was an opportunity to put up big points — an opportunity to make plays in games — that helped him get drafted. Now, he’s making millions.”