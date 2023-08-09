Have lunch plans, Illinois basketball fans? Today's exhibition game against Valencia will be streamed starting at noon.
The stream can be found at vimeo.com/event/3621266, and the password to access it is Evento01*.
Illinois is coming off an 84-73 victory Sunday against the Madrid All-Stars. Dain Dainja led the way in that game with a 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting to go with a team-high 15 rebounds. Sencire Harris also had 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting along with five steals to lead the Illini defensively. The rest of the team wasn't quite so efficient offensively — perhaps a point of emphasis for Chester Frazier, who will have head coaching duties today.