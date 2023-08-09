Sencire Harris Spain

Illinois guard Sencire Harris defends on the perimeter during Sunday's exhibition game against the Madrid All-Stars. The Illini are back in action at noon today against Valencia.

Have lunch plans, Illinois basketball fans? Today's exhibition game against Valencia will be streamed starting at noon.

The stream can be found at vimeo.com/event/3621266, and the password to access it is Evento01*.

Illinois is coming off an 84-73 victory Sunday against the Madrid All-Stars. Dain Dainja led the way in that game with a 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting to go with a team-high 15 rebounds. Sencire Harris also had 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting along with five steals to lead the Illini defensively. The rest of the team wasn't quite so efficient offensively — perhaps a point of emphasis for Chester Frazier, who will have head coaching duties today.

