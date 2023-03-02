men’s basketball
Is Purdue still in line
to get a No. 1 seed? Yes. Should they be?
Scott Richey explains.
SOUTH
➜ 1. Alabama
➜ 2. Texas
➜ 3. Arizona
➜ 4. San Diego State
San Diego State lost 66-60 at Boise State on Tuesday night, but the Aztecs can still win an outright Mountain West Conference title if they beat Wyoming on Saturday. Which, given the Cowboys’ struggles, confetti should fall from the Viejas Arena rafters.
WEST
➜ 1. UCLA
➜ 2. Baylor
➜ 3. Marquette
➜ 4. Kansas State
It was only fitting Tyler Kolek put up 21 points and 10 assists Tuesday night in Marquette’s 72-56 win against Butler that secured the Golden Eagles their first ever Big East title. Two years after transferring from George Mason, Kolek is averaging 12.6 points, 7.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds as a legitimate Big East Player of the Year candidate.
MIDWEST
➜ 1. Houston
➜ 2. Gonzaga
➜ 3. Tennessee
➜ 4. Indiana
Houston didn’t escape unscathed in American Athletic Conference play with that late January loss to Temple, but the Cougars otherwise dominated the league. Again. A key reason? Houston is a top-six team in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
EAST
➜ 1. Kansas
➜ 2. Purdue
➜ 3. Connecticut
➜ 4. Saint Mary’s
Purdue had just a single loss — by one point at home to Rutgers — in the first three months of the season. Now, the Boilermakers head into Thursday’s game at Wisconsin losing four of their last six games. A regression to the mean for everyone not named Zach Edey?