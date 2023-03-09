College basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top-four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? One last take before the real thing drops Sunday.
SOUTH
1. Alabama
- 2. Baylor
- 3. Arizona
- 4. Xavier
The SEC coaches turned in what had to at least be a semi-protest vote for their postseason awards. Brandon Miller, embroiled in controversy, was still SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. But Alabama coach Nate Oats, who mismanaged the whole situation, lost out on Coach of the Year honors to Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse.
WEST
1. UCLA
- 2. Texas
- 3. Marquette
- 4. Kansas State
The SEC and Big 12 regular-season titles were decided by a single game apiece in the conference standings. Marquette won the Big East by two games and Purdue the Big Ten by three. No power conference team was as dominant in league play, however, as UCLA, which cleared all challengers by four games. And that included a Arizona team ranked in the top 10.
MIDWEST
- 1. Houston
2. Gonzaga
- 3. Tennessee
- 4. San Diego State
This hasn’t been the same kind of dominant Gonzaga season that yielded five straight 30-win teams between 2017 and 2021. These Bulldogs looked a little vulnerable early in the season against high-level competition and even lost twice(!) in WCC play. Nine straight wins, including two by double digits against Saint Mary’s, has Gonzaga looking primed for a tournament run.
EAST
- 1. Kansas
- 2. Purdue
3. Connecticut
- 4. Saint Mary’s
UConn rode the wave this season. Fourteen straight wins to start the year. Then five losses in six games to essentially eliminate any shot at a Big East title. But this is another team that’s found its form late with nine wins in its last 11 games heading into its Big East quarterfinal game with Providence. The duo of Adama Sonogo and Jordan Hawkins has made a difference.