College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Illinois Virginia Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) drives around Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher/AP

Each week from now until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds

for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? The selection committee has its own version of the top 16, and it’s wrong.

SOUTH

1. Alabama

  • 2. Arizona
  • 3. Gonzaga
  • 4. Creighton

Let’s just say Alabama coach Nate Oats didn’t exactly cover himself in glory discussing star freshman Brandon Miller’s connection to the fatal shooting involving now former teammate Darius Miles. Any time you have to release another statement hours later clarifying your initial remarks, you know you blew the press conference. What the whole situation has also done is cast the Crimson Tide in a terrible light and overshadowed a tremendous season.

WEST

  • 1. Kansas

2. UCLA

  • 3. Saint Mary’s
  • 4. Kansas State

Mick Cronin contends the NCAA tournament selection committee has it out for UCLA because it’s leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten based on where the committee had the Bruins in its initial top 16. Somebody get him a tinfoil hat. The Bruins are firmly on the No. 2 seed line and a real contender in what should be a wide open championship race. Cronin, meanwhile, will be more concerned about where Arizona winds up than his own team’s chances.

MIDWEST

  • 1. Houston
  • 2. Tennessee
  • 3. Baylor

4. Miami

Buying a team has really paid off for Miami and coach Jim Larrañaga this season. Three of the Hurricanes’ top-five players are transfers, and Isaiah Wong, of course, had to be enticed to return with a better name, image and likeness deal. The offseason additions last spring have made a real difference with Nijel Pack teaming up with Wong in the backcourt and Norchad Omier putting up similar double-double numbers at Miami that he did at Arkansas State.

EAST

  • 1. Purdue
  • 2. Texas

3. Virginia

  • 4. Connecticut

Virginia is the best team in the ACC this season, but that’s not the accomplishment it once was. The bottom of the bloated league weighs it down — and disastrous Louisville is a serious anchor — and the typical top teams simply aren’t quite the same. Even this Virginia team isn’t the typical Tony Bennett squad. It’s following a trend, too, with the Cavaliers unable to boast a top-10 defense like they did seven straight seasons from 2014-20.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Tags

Trending Videos