Brad Underwood has used the word ‘craziness’ to describe the 2022-23 Illinois men’s basketball season. The Illini coach isn’t wrong. But that series of ups and downs
the last four months will still end in the NCAA tournament. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks it down ahead of the full bracket reveal at 5 tonight on CBS:
The Illini’s seed will be ...
- a No. 9, but just barely. Sitting idle the final three days of championship week after losing a third time to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday night in Chicago was worst-case scenario for Illinois, and ultimately might lead to a seed line drop.
An ideal first-round matchup for the Illini is ... Florida Atlantic. The sheer number of Big Ten teams that will be middle seeds limits the options. The Owls are simply the best of a limited field, and it’s worth noting Dusty May
- started his run as FAU coach with a win at Illinois in the 2018-19 season.
A not ideal first-round matchup for the Illini is ... Arkansas. The Razorbacks might have four players selected come the NBA draft in June. Two of them — freshman guards Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black
- — will be lottery picks. It’s a talented roster that more than matches up with Illinois’ positional size and length.
Go ahead and make travel plans to ... literally anywhere since No. 9 seeds don’t get any consideration on geographic protection. But for these purposes, let’s say Des Moines, Iowa. Close enough to draw some Illinois fans and with a near guarantee Kansas will be waiting as the No. 1 seed.