CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris was actually the first Illinois men's basketball player to share publicly that he would return for the 2023-24 season. Then the freshman guard deleted that original social media missive.
The second one makes it official. Harris will, in fact, return for the 2023-24 season having posted a 31-second video to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon along with caption “Let’s go the bandit is staying!!!”
“What’s up Illini?” Harris said to start the video. “I’ve just been thinking, and I feel like I owe ya’ll another year for this. Let’s run it back.”
Harris appeared in all 33 games for Illinois this past season. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard did make seven starts, but he was mostly used as an energy guy off the bench. Harris averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. He shot 43 percent overall, 32 percent from three-point range and 20 percent at the free throw line.
Harris started his Illinois career on a high note with nine points, three steals and three rebounds in the season-opening win against Eastern Illinois. He hit double digits in scoring twice, with a career-high 12 points in a late December win against Bethune-Cookman and an 11-point effort in the Illini regular season finale loss at Purdue.
Harris arguably played his most complete game in Illinois’ Jan. 31 home win against Nebraska. The Canton, Ohio, native scored eight points on 4 of 4 shooting and also put up three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
With a second crack at it, Harris winds up as the third Illinois player to announce his return for the 2023-24 season.
Both Dain Dainja and Luke Goode have also made similar intentions public. The Illini are still waiting on an NBA draft decision from Terrence Shannon Jr., who is being projected as an early second-round pick. Freshman guard Niccolo Moretti, who redshirted the 2022-23 season after arriving in Champaign in January, has also not announced his next step.
Coleman Hawkins declared for the NBA draft last week, while Jayden Epps, Brandon Lieb and RJ Melendez have entered the transfer portal.