CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball program won’t have a player chosen at this year’s NBA draft.
The return of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins this week to the Illini roster for the 2023-24 season ensures that, with no other recent departures slated to hear their name called in the two rounds when the 58-player draft commences on the night of June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
But that doesn’t mean other players who have suited up recently for Brad Underwood’s program in the past decade — and even some beyond that time frame — won’t face a pivotal career decision in the coming weeks and months this summer.
Like Ayo Dosunmu.
The former Illini All-American received a two-year guaranteed deal worth $2.5 million from the Chicago Bulls after being selected No. 38 overall in the 2021 NBA draft. That contract has now run its course.
Dosunmu is a free agent. He’ll be a restricted free agent if Chicago extends a qualifying offer. The value of which jumped from about $3 million to $5.2 million because Dosunmu started 51 games this past season. Making Dosunmu a restricted free agent would mean the Bulls could match any other offer he received.
On the surface, Dosunmu’s role didn’t change much in his second season in the league. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard started more games than he didn’t and played roughly the same number of minutes per game. His production essentially matched his rookie season, too, with averages of 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
A closer look reveals more, though. The 23-year-old Dosunmu fell out of Chicago’s starting lineup in mid-February, and his playing time dipped from there after the signing of free agent guard Patrick Beverley. A dip in offensive efficiency didn’t help, with Dosunmu going from 52 percent to 49 percent shooting overall year-to-year and 38 percent to 31 percent shooting from three-point range.
Dosunmu has at least proven he can be a rotational player in the league. Whether it will be for the Bulls, who have yet to sort out their backcourt amidst ongoing Lonzo Ball injuries and face similar free agency questions with Coby White, or elsewhere is to be determined.
“I’ve had minor contact with his agent,” Underwood said of Dosunmu. “I think he’s in a good spot. I think he’s done enough in his first two years to be very successful and to warrant a second contract. I hope that’s with the Bulls, personally, but those are negotiations that happen, obviously, without my knowledge.”
Dosunmu was one of three former Illinois players in the NBA last season. Malcolm Hill also played five games for the Bulls. The 27-year-old Hill spent most of his season in the G League with the Windy City Bulls and then went back to the Birmingham Squadron after he was waived by Chicago following the Beverley signing.
The Milwaukee Bucks signed former Illini center Meyers Leonard in mid-March for the remainder of the season after a test run of sorts with a pair of 10-day contracts following nearly two years away from the league after an antisemitic comment he made in March 2021. The 31-year-old Leonard appeared in nine games with the Bucks and is now a free agent.
Several other former Illinois players continued their professional careers in the NBA G League and overseas during the 2022-23 seasons. Few were as successful as former Illini guard Trent Frazier.
Frazier started his first professional season in Serbia before signing with Zenit St. Petersburg in the VTB United League — the first tier of Russian professional basketball. Zenit lost to CSKA Moscow in the finals.
Frazier averaged 19.8 points, 6.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 19 games playing for Serbian team KK FMP in the ABA League and Basketball Champions League combined. Jumping up a level to Zenit and the VTB United League, the 6-2 guard put up 13.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent overall and 38 percent from three-point range.
“Trent had a great, great year,” Underwood said. “I know he just switched agents (to Wasserman), which I think has been very beneficial for him. I would expect him to be in the Euroleague. I would expect his salary to probably push seven figures next year. … I think he’s set himself to have a very, very nice and hopefully injury free and long career.”
Former Illinois center Kofi Cockburn had a successful debut professional season from an individual standpoint if not the team success Frazier found in Russia. Cockburn averaged 19 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists playing in Japan’s B.League — the top level in the country — but his team, Niigata Albirex, finished a league-worst 13-47.
Underwood said he wasn’t sure what was next for the 7-foot, 300-pound Cockburn after his initial pro season in Japan.
“I think he found out there wasn’t a lot of interest from the NBA,” the Illinois coach said. “That was obvious. I would hope it’s an opportunity to keep financially securing his future and playing. Where that will be, I don’t know.
“I think it’s very hard. The NBA doesn’t have a real propensity to want to take guys like that anymore, but he could play just about anywhere in the world if he puts his mind to it.”