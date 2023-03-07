CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. wasn’t a consensus All-Big Ten First Team selection, but the veteran guard extended Illinois’ streak of securing top tier league honors Tuesday. Shannon was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the conference coaches and was a Second Team selection by the league media.
Matthew Mayer also earned conference honors Tuesday. The 6-foot-9 wing was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection by both the league coaches and media.
Purdue center Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Year, while the state of Indiana also had Big Ten Freshman of the Year in Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Rutgers’ guard Caleb McConnell repeated as Big Ten Defensive Player of the year, but he had to share the award this season with Northwestern’s Chase Audige.
Northwestern’s Chris Collins was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year. The final individual honor went to Iowa’s Payton Sandfort as Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year.
All-Big Ten
First Team (Coaches)
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
*Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kris Murray, Iowa
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
*Zach Edey, Purdue
First Team (Media)
*Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
*Kris Murray, Iowa
*Jalen Pickett, Penn State
*Zach Edey, Purdue
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Second Team (Coaches)
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Derrick Walker, Nebraska
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Second Team (Media)
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Third Team (Coaches)
Matthew Mayer, Illinois
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
Jett Howard, Michigan
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Third Team (Media)
Matthew Mayer, Illinois
Filip Rebraca, Iowa
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
All-Defensive Team (Coaches)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Zach Edey, Purdue
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
All-Freshman Team (Coaches)
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Jett Howard, Michigan
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
Braden Smith, Purdue
Connor Essegian, Wisconsin