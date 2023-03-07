gallery UIbkbMosu 37.JPG

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging a team-best 17.0 points in his first season at Illinois, with the 6-foot-6 guard checking in sixth in the Big Ten in that category.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. wasn’t a consensus All-Big Ten First Team selection, but the veteran guard extended Illinois’ streak of securing top tier league honors Tuesday. Shannon was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the conference coaches and was a Second Team selection by the league media.

Matthew Mayer also earned conference honors Tuesday. The 6-foot-9 wing was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection by both the league coaches and media.

Purdue center Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Year, while the state of Indiana also had Big Ten Freshman of the Year in Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Rutgers’ guard Caleb McConnell repeated as Big Ten Defensive Player of the year, but he had to share the award this season with Northwestern’s Chase Audige.

Northwestern’s Chris Collins was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year. The final individual honor went to Iowa’s Payton Sandfort as Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year.

All-Big Ten

First Team (Coaches)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

*Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

*Zach Edey, Purdue

First Team (Media)

*Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

*Kris Murray, Iowa

*Jalen Pickett, Penn State

*Zach Edey, Purdue

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Second Team (Coaches)

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Derrick Walker, Nebraska

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Second Team (Media)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Third Team (Coaches)

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

Jett Howard, Michigan

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Third Team (Media)

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

Filip Rebraca, Iowa

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

All-Defensive Team (Coaches)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Zach Edey, Purdue

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

All-Freshman Team (Coaches)

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jett Howard, Michigan

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Connor Essegian, Wisconsin

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

