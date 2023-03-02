CHAMPAIGN — The transfer portal is a leap of faith. For both sides of the move.
The players entering the transfer portal are betting on themselves and betting that their next team will deliver what their old situation either didn’t or couldn’t come through with.
The coaching staffs mining the portal for talent are taking a similar risk. Inserting a new player into an already established team either works or blows up in their faces.
Illinois plucked two of the top available transfers in the country out of the portal last spring.
Short-term additions both, but with a profound effect on the team in what was a single season for Matthew Mayer and what likely will be for Terrence Shannon Jr.
Both will be honored on Senior Night for the Illini (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) ahead of Thursday’s 6 p.m. tip against Michigan (17-12, 11-7) at State Farm Center.
“The portal is hard,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s a challenge when you think about going into a situation completely blind where you know nobody or very few people. You don’t know your teammates, for sure, yet you have to co-exist with them. From a coach’s standpoint, we have to make sure they fit. That they’re the right guy. That they’re good people. All the things that are important to us.
“The talent? Everybody can watch that on film. That’s what’s scary about the portal. You’re going into a situation with blinders on because you don’t know your teammates, the language, the school. You don’t know anything.”
Underwood considers that a scary proposition. Illinois has missed in the transfer portal during his tenure as coach, but both Mayer and Shannon count as success stories. Underwood considers Dain Dainja and former Illini Alfonso Plummer in that group, too.
“I think our staff has been incredible in finding those guys who are good people, want to be coached and want to come here for the right reasons,” Underwood said.
The situation for players like Mayer and Plummer is different given they joined the Illini with just a single season to play. Shannon could also be in that group. The Texas Tech transfer has one more year of eligibility remaining, but he’s a potential NBA draft pick come June.
Common ground between transferring player and coaching staff is important in that scenario.
“Obviously, the character piece is important, but it’s really about filling a specific need,” Underwood said. “There’s no time for development. You’re not going to truly change who they are in an eight-month timeframe. It’s just about filling a need and helping them find what they’re looking for as well.”
Mayer and Shannon have found that this season at Illinois.
The two are the team’s top scorers, and both have played at an All-Big Ten level. Shannon was that player from the start of the season. Mayer got there after a slow start where he had to work to get his body right.
“Definitely at the beginning of the year when I was playing bad that was weighing on me heavy just feeling like a disappointment,” Mayer said. “It all just came down to my health, and I fixed that a lot. ... It’s worked out pretty much as well as I could have hoped for. I’ve grown a lot here as a player.”
Shannon said his season at Illinois after three at Texas Tech delivered what he expected. The Illini have had success. And he’s clicked with a new bunch of teammates and learned from a new coaching staff.
“We might have lost some, but I don’t regret anything,” Shannon said. “I made the best of my situation. ... Honestly, this is the most consistent that I’ve ever been in my college career. Everything’s been great. I love the situation that I’m in.”
Thursday’s Senior Night festivities will be a first for Shannon. It’s round two for Mayer, whose career was also celebrated at Baylor following four seasons, 101 wins and a national championship with the Bears.
“It’s my last opportunity to soak it in and enjoy the time I’m here,” Mayer said. “It feels kind of similar, actually, because I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and it’s coming to an end. It’s one of those things that makes you reflect on how the year has gone. It’s kind of making me a little sentimental, I guess.”