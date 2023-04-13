CHAMPAIGN — The latest updated mock for the 2023 NBA draft dropped Wednesday morning from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.
There were several changes in the first round, including a big one at the top. Alabama freshman Brandon Miller has surpassed G League guard Scoot Henderson as the potential No. 2 pick beyond French star Victor Wembanyama. What hasn’t changed much, though, is the draft projection for Terrence Shannon Jr. The Illinois senior is still slotted as an early to mid-second round pick, going No. 40 overall to the Denver Nuggets with Illini teammate Coleman Hawkins mocked seven spots later to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA draft became a little more real for Shannon later Wednesday when the 6-foot-6, 225-pound guard announced he was entering the draft. With zero reference to his remaining year of college eligibility to play next season for Brad Underwood at Illinois.
Hawkins declared for the draft late last month while specifically mentioning he was doing so while maintaining his eligibility. Shannon ended his announcement, which was posted to social media, simply by saying he was entering the draft.
“Through this process, I’ve met so many people that been so impactful in my journey to the next level,” part of Shannon’s announcement read. “Relationships that will only continue to grow from here on. This last year has truly been a blessing for me. Being home and closer to my family and friends, which also granted them the opportunity to see me play in person.
“Coach Underwood demanded and challenged me every day. It prepared me to be a leader on and off the court. That’s my guy. Lastly, I want to thank my mom and my family for always believing in me. Thank you all. I am forever grateful for your unwavering support. I’ve worked countless hours and prepared myself for this. I thank God that this moment I’ve worked so hard and prayed even harder for has finally arrived.”
ESPN’s mock draft isn’t an outlier on Shannon’s draft stock. The Chicago native, who played three years at Texas Tech before transferring to Illinois for the 2022-23 season, is solidly projected as a second-round pick. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Shannon at No. 34 to the Charlotte Hornets, and he appears at No. 39 on The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor’s big board.
O’Connor compares Shannon to current Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and calls the Illinois guard a “ballhawk defender who also provides microwave scoring.”
“Relentless defender with explosive athleticism that allows him to make highlight plays, like chasedown blocks or fly-in rebounds from the perimeter,” O’Connor wrote about Shannon. “He displays solid defensive fundamentals, which could allow him to earn NBA minutes right away. Thrives pushing the pace in transition. He uses speed bursts to get by defenses for lefty layups at the basket.”
Those comments fall under the “pluses” category of O’Connor’s scouting report of Shannon. There are also some “minuses.”
“He hasn’t defended as well as an upperclassman,” O’Connor went on to write. “There are matchups during which he gets roasted. Effort isn’t the same as it was before his underclassman years with Texas Tech. Though he carries a heavier offensive workload, he should still maintain his tone-setting approach from years prior. ... Streaky shooter over his four years in college. Though there are positive indicators (including an 8 for 9 performance from behind the arc against UCLA this season), there are plenty of lulls, too (he shot 8 for 35 from deep over his next six games).”
Both Shannon and Hawkins have until May 31 to decide if they’ll stay in the draft.
Their potential inclusion in either the G League Elite Camp from May 13-14 or the NBA draft combine from May 15-21 — both in Chicago — could play a role in their decision.
Illinois has already made two moves in the transfer portal independent of those decisions with the addition of Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask and Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon. Underwood said a point guard and a frontcourt player are still on his radar, and if either Shannon and/or Hawkins opts not to return to Champaign, the Illini transfer wish list would only grow.