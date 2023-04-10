CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has made its first big move in the transfer portal with a Monday commitment from Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask. The decision from the 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing comes after a campus visit this past weekend.
Domask started 106 games in four seasons for the Salukis. The Waupun, Wis., native was a day one starter in Carbondale as a true freshman and started at least 31 games in three seasons. Domask played in just 10 games in 2020-21 after being sidelined the final two-thirds of the season with a foot injury.
Domask averaged 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past season for SIU. He shot 45 percent overall, 35 percent from three-point range and 88 percent at the free throw line. Domask is a career 36 percent three-point shooter.
The commitment from Domask won't be Illinois' only move in the portal. The Illini have lost seven total players — five on scholarship and two walk-ons — to transfer. Two have committed elsewhere, with Skyy Clark off to Louisville and Jayden Epps to Georgetown.