CHAMPAIGN — The lineup Brad Underwood has used to mount recent comebacks against Northwestern and Michigan — and nearly Purdue — is reflective of what he wants his roster to look like.
It was the group that worked to rally and beat the Wildcats. And the group he wanted on the court to create mismatches against the league’s biggest centers in the Wolverines’ Hunter Dickinson and Boilermakers’ Zach Edey.
Versatile. Long. Athletic.
The type of small-ball lineup that generated so much success during Underwood’s three seasons at Stephen F. Austin. Where he could use guys like Thomas Walkup anywhere on the court.
Except the small-ball lineup at Illinois isn’t so small. If freshman guard Sencire Harris isn’t on the court sparking the Illini defensively, it’s a lineup that makes 6-foot-6 guards Terrence Shannon Jr. or Ty Rodgers the smallest guys on the court.
Being gifted with positional size is what Underwood envisioned even three years ago knowing then he’d have to move on from 7-foot, 295-pound center Kofi Cockburn at some point.
It’s the roster and rotation Underwood built for March. While it’s more a counter to the biggest of Big Ten big men the last couple weeks, don’t be surprised to see Underwood stick with it in the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament.
“Were we that big at SFA?” Underwood said. “We were not. Were we that multi-dimensional? Yes. We could play our point guard anywhere. We could put Thomas Walkup anywhere. That’s what we’re trying to get to. We do have positional size, which helps. We’re one of the top shot-blocking teams in the country. When we’re dialed in defensively, we’re pretty doggone good.”
That’s the difference in what Illinois (20-11) can do with its small-ball lineup now compared to how it played early in the season with a more constant five-out look. Before Dain Dainja’s increase in productivity and Underwood’s examination of what was sustainable from a style of play standpoint in the Big Ten. The shift back to more five-out offense heading into Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. tip against Penn State (19-12) in the Big Ten tournament at the United Center in Chicago hasn’t come with switching all assignments on defense.
“We’re only switching if we have to,” Shannon said. “It might change based on the game plan that we have for each team, but just locking in to our defense and guarding the ball pretty well is what we look to do.”
The real benefits to that small-ball lineup are on the offensive end. It’s taken some time, but Coleman Hawkins sees his teammates better able to leverage the mismatches they can create. Forcing Purdue to guard Rodgers with Edey meant turning Rodgers into the go-to screener to force the Boilermakers’ center to defend more ball-screen actions.
“The way we’re able to play multiple positions it’s hard to match up with us,” Hawkins said. “Now, we’re starting to understand how to create advantages. When teams start to switch — slipping out, ghosting screens — it’s creating two-on-one advantages and showing off our offensive skills.”
The shift to use the small-ball lineup more has meant less playing time for Dainja. The 6-foot-9 forward has averaged just 14 minutes of playing time after getting 24 minutes per game through the bulk of Big Ten play.
“This is no offense to Dain, but if Dain isn’t getting to his hooks or getting his game off, our spread package really wasn’t effective with the post-ups,” Hawkins said. “It’s more our style, in a way, when we have that five-out, small-ball offense.”
Underwood still sees a role for Dainja, though. His offensive priority is getting paint touches. Dainja can provide those with post-up attempts. There have just been fewer opportunities the past two weeks as Illinois leans into a small-ball approach.
“We can play a couple of different ways,” Underwood said. “We need (Dainja’s) post-up ability. We need him to score in the paint. I like that small group against size. It allows us to move the ball. It allows us to pass and cut. It opens the paint up. I love that aspect of it. We’re trying to create as many opportunities as we can.”