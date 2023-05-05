CHAMPAIGN — Hayven Smith wasn’t just on hand for Illinois’ upset home win against Iowa on New Year’s Day at State Farm Center.
The Illini basically gave the Class of 2024 recruit from the Chicago suburbs the full game-day experience of an Illinois women’s basketball player. All the way from the morning shootaround and the pregame meal to watching the team celebrate in the locker room afterward with Shauna Green and the players dousing each other with water before the first-year coach danced to the griddy.
As it turns out, that day — which included a 90-86 Illinois win against star guard Caitlin Clark and the eventual national runner-up Hawkeyes — planted the seed for what led the Lincoln-Way East center to verbally commit to Green’s program five months later on Wednesday afternoon.
After a quick-developing recruitment for the 6-foot-6 junior post player, Smith found herself gaining an affinity toward Illinois. Building that trust came down to how Green’s staff took a comprehensive approach to recruiting Smith to C-U.
Smith was impressed by how Green and assistant coaches Ryan Gensler — now the first-year head coach for the Akron women’s basketball program — DeAntoine Beasley and Calamity McEntire all communicated regularly with her. It helped as well to text with Adalia McKenzie as the sophomore guard and Smith really hit it off from the start.
“That moment being in the locker room after the Iowa game, that sparked a light,” Smith told The News-Gazette in a phone interview late Wednesday night. “I put myself in the situation to where I could totally see myself here. I was thinking I want to be in that position. There were still schools that came along and I had other relationships with throughout the whole process. I was still communicating with other coaches and I was trying to figure all of that out, just because I didn’t want my recruiting process to be over before it was really over.
“I was just thinking realistically could I really see myself attending any of these schools that I’m talking to right now over Illinois, and I couldn’t. We formed a really good relationship. I always felt like I was in the front of their mind, as well as they were for me.”
Smith, who was named to The N-G’s Honorable Mention 100 All-State Team last month after averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Griffins as a junior, had interest from Butler, Cleveland State, Harvard, North Dakota, Purdue and Rice, among other schools.
Smith admitted the first time the Illinois staff watched her play in person at an EYBL event in Virginia for Midwest Elite last spring wasn’t “my best tournament.”
That AAU experience was “eye-opening.” And not all that consequential in the grand scheme of things, with the Illini making Smith a priority target and offering her a scholarship last December after she went on an unofficial visit to the UI campus about a month earlier.
“I would say it wasn’t quite what I expected,” Smith said of how her college recruitment played out. “In middle school, I definitely had the biggest dreams of playing Division I basketball and playing in the Big Ten. But I wasn’t really sure on how it was going to unfold, so this past season has been great.
“I have enjoyed the recruiting process in the sense of it’s allowed me to have a lot of relationships with a lot of people who I would have never met without basketball. ... It’s been a really great learning experience for me and it’s helped me mature being able to have some big-girl conversations and just very fast of how it all happened. ... It’s definitely a relief (that it’s over). I’m happy that I can look forward. That I have Illinois to look forward to and to play for that and work towards. That’s just everything my mind’s on right now.”
What’s significant about Smith’s commitment is what it represents for the Illini. When Green arrived on campus 14 months ago, recruiting the home state was something the former Dayton coach made clear Illinois had to do a better job of moving forward.
The reputation Illinois had nationally and within the state wasn’t a good one after a near-decade of losing seasons prior to Green coming aboard. That the Illini returned to the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in 23 years this past January, qualified for the NCAA tournament after a two-decade hiatus from the Big Dance and finished with a 22-10 record in Green’s first year has greased the wheels for Illinois to offer a much stronger recruiting pitch.
Still, Smith is the first in-state player recruited exclusively by Green to say “yes” to Illinois.
“I’ve always had big goals,” Smith said. “I want to make a legacy wherever I go and make a mark and have where I go have an importance to it. I could go somewhere and start my first day and get all this playing time or get (name, image and likeness) money. That’s not what’s important to me. Going somewhere and making a legacy and inspiring other girls to like Illinois and want to be a part of that is definitely a huge thing for me.
“I’m definitely the type of person I’m going to earn my spot. I’m going to earn my playing time. I’m looking forward to the work, and getting in the gym with their trainers and their coaches and getting better and being made into the Illinois post that they want me to be. I know I am who I am now, but I’m looking forward to learning their ways.”
Projecting ahead, the 2024-25 Illini roster when Smith would be a freshman could still feature both starting forwards from last season’s Illinois team.
Kendall Bostic, an All-Big Ten Second-Team performer after the 6-2 forward put up 10.2 and 9.8 rebounds a game, has eligibility for two more seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brynn Shoup-Hill — fresh off a sophomore season in which the 6-3 Dayton transfer averaged 6.1 points and 5.6 rebounds — has as many as three seasons left at Illinois.
But Smith has more than a year to refine her game before getting to the college level, whether on the AAU circuit or as a senior for Lincoln-Way East. The Griffins finished with a 21-11 record last season and advanced to a Class 4A regional championship game this past February in the IHSA playoffs.
“I’m trying to develop a more face-up type of game, definitely my back to the basket is something that is very important,” Smith said. “Working on other things that in high school I may not be put in that situation but very well will be playing Big Ten basketball. Just expanding on that and becoming more diverse as a player in that sense.”