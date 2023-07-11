Illinois was the first program to offer St. Ignatius standout Phoenix Gill. Should the Class of 2025 guard ultimately pick the Illini, he and his dad, Illinois Hall of Fame guard Kendall Gill, would become the latest father-son duo to suit up in orange and blue. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at five others:
Bill and Doug Altenberger
Bill was a three-year letterwinner for Illinois in the 1950s. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a career-high 9.4 points in his debut sophomore season and matched that as a senior in 1956-57. Doug spent five seasons in Champaign and ultimately played 132 career games. The 6-4 guard had a career year in his final season of 1986-87, putting up 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and three assists per game.
Ralph and Rod Fletcher
Ralph dabbled in basketball as a stater for the 1918-19 Illinois team, in the middle of his three-year Illini football career. He ultimately returned to Champaign, spending 22 years as Illini golf coach. Rod helped Champaign High win the 1946 state title before, as a 6-4 Illinois guard, averaging a career-high 11.2 points as a consensus first-team All-American for the 1952 Big Ten champions.
Phil and Rob Judson
Phil played a reserve role alongside his twin brother, Paul, for three seasons at Illinois in the mid-1950s and was part of two Big Ten runner-up teams. Rob, who currently an assistant coach at Illinois State, averaged a career-high 9.4 points as a 6-2 junior guard in 1978-79 and still holds the program record for career free throw percentage (87.5).
James and Jim Vopicka
James won a state championship for Morton High School in Cicero in 1932, and then was a starter on Illinois’ 1937 Big Ten championship team. Jim was also a two-year letterwinner for the Illini — like his dad — and played a reserve role both seasons. He averaged a career-high 5.7 points as a junior in 1963-64.
Frank and Da’Monte Williams
Frank was a three-year starter at Illinois and started at point guard for back-to-back Big Ten championship teams in 2001 and 2002. The two-time All-American and 2001 Big Ten Player of the Year averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and four rebounds in his Illini career before being selected in the first round of the 2002 NBA Draft. Da’Monte played in a program-record 159 career games in five seasons at Illinois and averaged a career-high 5.5 points for the 2021 Big Ten champions.