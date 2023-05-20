Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. have approached the NBA draft process with intent.
A commitment.
Anything less, of course, would send the wrong message to the exact people the two Illinois men’s basketball standouts are trying to impress.
There’s testing the draft waters by dipping a toe in with caution. Then there’s testing the draft waters by jumping in with both feet.
Hawkins and Shannon probably exist somewhere in between.
Both have a stay-or-go decision to make about their basketball future in Champaign. Both seem willing, if they get the kind of news they want to hear from the NBA, to put college basketball in their rear view.
Shannon wants a guarantee. Not just of being drafted, but of landing a guaranteed contract. It’s not a given for the likely second-round pick, but those type of deals have at least become a bit more common.
Former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu got one from the Chicago Bulls as the No. 38 overall pick in 2021 and enters this summer as a restricted free agent already looking for what should be a more lucrative second contract.
At least that type of incentive is what Shannon told BTN’s Andy Katz he’s after in this process. His answer softened a bit during his formal press conference at the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago, but the intent was the same.
“If there are a good amount of teams that I’m on their top list of being selected, that will most likely drive me to stay in the draft,” Shannon told reporters. “The spot doesn’t really matter. Just knowing a lot of teams that have me in consideration will convince me to stay in the draft.”
Hawkins appears to have a similar approach. Positive feedback from NBA organizations seems like it will be the tipping point of his decision-making process for the multi-dimensional forward, who checked in at 6 feet, 8 1/2 inches, and 224 pounds based on his combine measurements.
“I’m just looking for a solid spot — maybe not too deep in the draft — contracts come around and it’s a lot of discussions,” Hawkins told reporters. “I’ve been getting a lot of good feedback. Teams like my playmaking, my size, my length. The little things I do.”
Hawkins flashed his versatile skill set during a pair of combine scrimmages in Chicago.
He flirted with a triple-double Thursday afternoon with six points, seven assists and nine rebounds. Three blocked shots were just a bonus. He was less productive — albeit no less dabbling in a bit of everything — on Wednesday with three points, three rebounds, three steals and five assists.
“Just being able to go out there and not have to score with the ball,” Hawkins said was his strength. “Really, it’s just being able to play, create advantages, without having the ball. Spot-up shooting when it’s your time. Defending, too. I feel like I can guard multiple positions, and whenever someone can do multiple things it’s hard to take them off the court.”
Shannon, who checked in at 6-5 1/2 and 220 pounds this week, averaged five points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two scrimmages in Chicago. He also missed a pair of three-pointers in each game Wednesday and Thursday and saw other guard-leaning wings — Penn State’s Seth Lundy in particular — turn into a combine breakout performers.
“Whatever teams tell me I lack on, I’ll get my feedback,” Shannon said. “Whatever it is that I lack, I’ll get better at. I’m always working. I’m always going to work. Whatever people think I’m not good at or need to get better, I am going to improve it. That’s what I’ve been doing.”
Hawkins and Shannon have until May 31 to make their decision about their basketball future. One door leads to an uncertain professional future. The other back to Illinois.
The Illini weren’t idle this spring waiting on those decisions. Brad Underwood and Co. added a trio of complementary players in Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier to bolster the roster around the potential return of Shannon and/or Hawkins. All three are experienced, fifth-year players in an all-in approach for the 2023-24 season.
A point guard would be the final piece depending on Hawkins and Shannon’s decisions. Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis is the top target, but Baylor, Indiana and now Michigan with Caleb Love reportedly forced to back out of his commitment are interested in the former Oswego East star, too.
“They’ve made some solid additions,” Hawkins said. “I’ve tried to get some guys. Tried to go out and recruit some guys. Sometimes, credits don’t line up or this or that. It’s kind of tough. I feel like I can play on any team. It’s just a matter of, ‘If I go back next year, is it going to be the same?’ Like a decent year. A good year, but not a great year. I wouldn’t want to have a good year. I’d want to have a great year that shows the separation.”
Shannon’s just as aware of the changing dynamic in Champaign.
“I pay attention,” he said. “I know everybody they got coming in. I know they want me back, and I know they want the best for me. If that’s staying in the draft, then that’s what it will be. If it’s going back to school, they’ll do that, too.”