CHAMPAIGN — So which version of Illinois was the out-of-body experience Thursday night?
The team that couldn’t get stops or make threes and turned it over at a prodigious rate? Or the team that played intense defense and leaned on veterans Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer to make plays?
It’s been anyone’s guess this season which version of the Illini will show up. From game-to-game. Sometimes from half-to-half like Thursday against Northwestern. A modern day basketball retelling of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
The Mr. Hyde Illini couldn’t handle Northwestern’s post traps and went under every screen that freed up Boo Buie to get uncharacteristically red hot from three-point range. The Dr. Jekyll Illini fought through those screens and actually made shots.
Enough of the latter helped Illinois overcome an 18-point halftime deficit and pull off the 66-62 come-from-behind victory against No. 21 Northwestern in front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd of 15,544.
“It was Coach Brad getting on us and challenging us, and we responded,” Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said about the halftime discussion with Brad Underwood. “(The assistant coaches) told us to stay together and that we would win this game. Our team believed it. We slowly chipped at the lead and came out with the win.”
Northwestern held Illinois to just 19 points in the first half. That the Illini missed all 11 of their three-pointers and turned the ball over 10 times certainly contributed to their 18-point halftime deficit to the Wildcats.
Chris Collins warned his team at halftime not to expect more of the same. The Northwestern coach knew how the second half started would be pivotal. He wasn’t wrong.
“I told our guys at halftime our energy had to be even better to start the second half,” Collins said. “I thought the game was lost the first 4 minutes of the second half. We had a real opportunity. We talked about winning those first 4 minutes, and they came out and hit us with a (12-2) run. It really allowed the crowd to get back in the game. … I thought they fed off that, the emotion of the crowd.”
Shannon sparked Illinois’ second half comeback. The senior guard scored 24 of his team-high 26 points in the final 20 minutes in his first game back after missing the last two with a concussion.
“My thought process through the end of the game was to get stops,” Shannon said. “I didn’t really care about the offensive end. I was just focused on getting stops.”
But the offensive end still mattered. Shannon was 4 of 5 from three-point range in the second half after Illinois went 0 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half.
“Get out the way and get him the ball,” Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers said of the plan when Shannon gets on a heater. “It means a lot for our team. I think, at times, we need his aggressiveness. Somebody to get in the paint and somebody to just draw that attention. He stepped up for us.”