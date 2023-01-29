Baylor transfers Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja combined for 35 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s 61-51 triumph at Wisconsin, indicating again that Brad Underwood’s Foreign Legion approach to Illini men’s basketball recruiting is working.
But it’s taking some “getting used to” for Illini fans who developed decades of pride in supporting Illinois-based talent.
What a turnaround.
When freshman Ty Rodgers played two minutes in a 73-60 loss at Northwestern on Jan. 4 — he was scoreless in a slightly longer appearance Saturday — that came the closest to a game without a direct product of an Illinois high school participating. Ever. In 118 years.
OK, you can point to Terrence Shannon Jr. as a Chicago native, but the Illini scoring leader finished high school at Florida’s IMG Academy before spending three seasons at Texas Tech.
And Rodgers, it should be noted, was Michigan’s 2021 Division 1 Player of the Year at state champion Grand Blanc before electing to play for summer coach Tai Streets at Thornton as a senior.
Shannon and Rodgers fit into the Mixmaster world of collegiate basketball that finds Kofi Cockburn spending his “senior season” in Japan and seven other former Illini playing collegiately elsewhere ... Adam Miller at LSU, Andre Curbelo at St. John’s, Jacob Grandison at Duke, Brandin Podziemski at Santa Clara, Tevian Jones at Southern Utah, Omar Payne at Jacksonville and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk at South Carolina.
Tapping into Chicago pipelineThere was an extra level of excitement when Ayo Dosunmu arrived in the summer of 2018 from Chicago, and was followed (briefly) by former Morgan Park teammate Miller.
When Miller transferred, that left Da’Monte Williams, a legacy from the once-productive Peoria pipeline, as the only native Illinoisan to play in more than 10 games last season.
Where once it was customary for fans to familiarize themselves with favored athletes over a four-year term, it’s a new world of short-term, coming-going transfers and name, image and likeness acquisitions.
Underwood recently welcomed semester enrollees from France (Zacharie Perrin) and Italy (Niccolo Moretti by way of Australia) after previous dips into Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Europe and elsewhere.
The good old daysHistory paints a different and, for some of us, a more nostalgic picture.
This is the 80th anniversary of the Whiz Kids’ 12-0 rout of Big Ten foes, all but one conference game decided by double digits before World War II obligations caused the quintet of native Illinoisans Gene Vance, Andy Phillip, Ken Menke, Jack Smiley and Art Mathisen to break up.
When the quartet, minus Dwight’s Mathisen, returned for the 1946-47 season, they were joined by other in-staters like Urbana’s Fred Green and Centralia’s Dike Eddleman ... those two leading the Final Four team of Illinoisans in 1949.
Every regular UI starter — every single one — throughout the decade of the 1950s was an Illinois product. And Harry Combes’ two Final Four teams in 1951 and 1952 included Champaign’s Ted Beach in 1951 and Champaign’s Rod Fletcher both years.
Home-bred talentAfter Eastern standouts Tal Brody (New Jersey) and Bill Burwell (Brooklyn) joined Dave Downey and Bill Small on the 1963 Big Ten champions, more out-of-staters were recruited, like Nick Weatherspoon and Mike Jones.
But coach Lou Henson’s efforts in the 1980s concentrated on the nearby market.
Chicago’s Efrem Winters and Quincy’s Bruce Douglas spearheaded the 1984 Big Ten champs, and the successful late 1980s run was spearheaded by Nick Anderson, Kendall Gill and their home-bred teammates.
The first 10 scorers on 1989’s Flyin’ Illini were Illinoisans.
Later on, Lon Kruger led a lineup of five in-state seniors to the 1998 Big Ten title, and coach Bill Self welcomed Lincoln’s Brian Cook and the Peoria trio of Frank Williams, Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffin alongside Memphis sharpshooter Cory Bradford.
Self won Big Ten titles in 2001 and 2002 and when he departed, Bruce Weber took over a squad that won the Big Ten in 2004 and reached the 2005 NCAA title game with a starting quintet of Texan Deron Williams and four Illinoisans.
Far and wideSuch has been the nature of Illini basketball through the decades ... until this confusing new era which finds Illinois team leader Coleman Hawkins arriving from California and his three key teammates having previously enrolled in Texas.
Like all these teams from coast to coast, the makeup of next year’s club won’t be known until the NIL inducements play out and upwards of 2,000 Division 1 transfers choose new homes.
The game can be less attractive for traditionalists. Too many changes. Loyalties lost. All those secret NIL deals. Too much three-point casting.
A transfer world of unfamiliar faces. Too many one-and-dones winding up in the G-League. And pity the officials with the impossible task of calling the bump-and-grind bullying in the paint.
But Illini enthusiasm will turn as thunderous as ever when 15,000-plus see the ball tossed up when Nebraska appears at State Farm Center on Tuesday night.
We’re lost in the moment as we forget the undertow and are reminded of what Dee Brown pointed out: It’s still the name on the front of the jersey, not the back.