Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, in a moment of candor, recently opened a crack of light onto a classified subject.
He recanted later, of course, after referring to name, image and likeness payoffs in a discussion with ESPN’s Pete Thamel: “This is an awful place we’re in. Pittsburgh bought a team. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team. That’s really where we are, and it’s only going to get worse.”
The three aforementioned Atlantic Coast Conference teams aren’t unique.
Every team with a serious hankering for Division I success is inducing via promised dollars for (1) freshmen to enroll, (2) transfers to come aboard and (3) quality veterans to stay.
Add in agent representation and immediate eligibility via the transfer portal, and thousands of college basketball players are going all directions every year ... all looking for the best deal.
Football talkSwitching to football, you may have noticed a list of Illini returnees announcing their intentions one-by-one last month.
Coach Bret Bielema noted that there was no attempt to retain likely NFL first-rounder Devon Witherspoon because his decision was obvious. UI donors made a strong six-figure offer to retain running back Chase Brown but fell short. But the collective was generally successful in keeping key members for another season on campus.
As a result, after apparently some serious negotiating, Illinois has a nucleus of key huskies like Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr., Seth Coleman, Isaiah Adams and Julian Pearl around whom to build another physical team.
It’s all legal. Well, in a way. If you can’t prove pay for play, it’s comparable to a 35 mph speed limit that is never enforced. Illinois constructed a second big-money collective under former Chicago fundraiser Kathleen Knight, and did what was necessary in retaining athletes for Bielema.
Along the way, Illinois had an agreement with South Carolina center Avery Jones, but he switched to Auburn, presumably for more money.
Back to hoopsEarlier in the week, Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood commiserated by phone for 45 minutes with Michigan State’s Tom Izzo.
It was one of dozens of similar calls bouncing around among dissatisfied coaches ... unhappy with the necessity of engaging daily in portal maneuverings (Underwood mentioned six potential transfers on Tuesday alone) and dealing with so many fragile, young athletes carrying unrealistic expectations.
Reminded of his junior-college stints, Underwood is already preparing to rebuild anew in 2023-24.
He is deeply unhappy how the business has evolved. But these multi-million coaching salaries — it’s Monopoly money — are irresistible and, face it, you shouldn’t complain about a imperfect Caribbean cruise when you own the yacht.
Wheeling and dealingAll of us are obliged to navigate this imperfect world.
Latest sports example: the NBA. A hurricane swept through in the midst of this season with 68 (probably more) players switching teams in under a week. How crazy is that? At least the colleges wait until the end of the season.
Wrangling and upheaval are the norm everywhere you look, bringing about a focus on negatives from school boards to politics to international affairs.
Male-female salary inequities are real. And yet American women, who didn’t get the vote until 1920, are riding a trend that at some point in this decade could see them earn twice as many college degrees as men. Yep, it could reach 2-to-1 in a country rewarding those who stay abreast of groundbreaking technical advances.
Crime has turned parts of our largest cities into humanitarian disasters, and yet ever-troubled Chicago ranks No. 1 in the country in corporate investment and corporate relocation, and is the 20th largest economy in the world.
The national debt has reached $31 trillion. And credit card debt keeps setting records amid runaway inflation. But household net worth in this land of plenty has grown to exceed $100 trillion.
Where does NCAA fit in?Unfortunately, every problem can’t offer a countering resolution.
The southern border is hopelessly overrun. Police departments are understaffed and unsure how to proceed. The political divide nationally is a cavern.
Internationally, take your choice: Russia or China.
Why then, with so much gloom and uncertainty, should we expect the NCAA to operate trouble-free?
And you’ll hear more screams in two weeks when Big Ten leaders meet with the task of fitting Southern California and UCLA into a once-compact Midwest conference.
Like basketball officials, they’re being asked to achieve the impossible.
Yes, as Boeheim implied, we’re riding bumpy waters. But remember, in these moments of uncertainty, who owns the yacht.