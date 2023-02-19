Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
For all the schemes and all the commitment, basketball games boil down to making shots. The rules don’t permit a half-point for close misses. But they do allow three points from deep.
And so, for a half at 14th-ranked Indiana on Saturday, an Illini team that ranks 302nd among 352 Division I teams in three-point accuracy (31 percent), threw shock waves into a packed Indiana arena with 50 percent (6 for 12) marksmanship.
That contributed toward impressive leads of 34-26 through 15 minutes and 46-37 shortly after halftime.
But it was, as you now know, fool’s gold for a team whose five primary three-point shooters managed just 26 percent through the previous 10 Big Ten games.
After the break, Illinois went 0 for 8 from deep and, while clinging to a narrow lead, managed just five field goals in the concluding 16 minutes of a 71-68 loss to All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis (26 points) and his sidekicks.
Fair or foul
In some ways, as coach Brad Underwood said afterwards, this was a gritty and downright encouraging performance.
Matthew Mayer, scoreless and reportedly not feeling well in the Jan. 19 loss to Indiana, drained four three-pointers and cashed a team-high 24 points Saturday as he sought to compensate for the absence of Terrence Shannon Jr. (concussion protocol).
Shannon was sorely missed, and Underwood was also forced to work around foul troubles limiting Dain Dainja (24 minutes) and Coleman Hawkins (29). The latter two each had four fouls.
Nevertheless, while there were six late-game ties, Illinois refused to give up the lead until the final minute when freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, sank two free throws for a 69-67 IU lead. Jayden Epps, whose two free throws sent the Texas game (an 85-78 win) into a Dec. 6 overtime, missed the first of two charities with 16 seconds remaining.
Indiana narrowly beat the press to set up a Jackson-Davis dunk. Even then, the UI’s cold-shooting R.J. Melendez was left wide open for a tying three-pointer but clanked it ahead of the buzzer.
Deep dive on outside shooting
Melendez, who showed promise as a freshman shooter last season, continued to struggle, air-balling his first unguarded three-pointer. And he somehow missed four open layups early on (he was touch-fouled on the first one).
Through 11 games, his three-point shooting fell further to 3 for 26 while Epps is 9 for 47, Hawkins 7 for 41 and Mayer an acceptable 32 for 85. Shannon has been streaky in that regard, and is 12 for 45 (26.7 percent) in the previous 10 games. So Illini arc-shooters enter the last five Big Ten games (next: Minnesota here Monday) at 31 percent in a basketball world where nearly everyone lives via the three, and a trio of teams reached the weekend shooting above 40 percent: Utah State, Colgate and Xavier.
In that regard, the Illini women shot over 40 percent on treys for much of the season before recently slipping to 38 percent.
Seeding is believing
For all the shooting concerns, Underwood justifiably praised his 17-9 team for its defensive effort Saturday. They produced nine blocks and nine steals as the coach reversed his non-help scheme in the 80-65 loss to Indiana at home last month, and attempted to double-team Jackson-Davis whenever possible.
The tumble to 8-7 in the Big Ten ends all consideration of Illinois defending its conference title but, despite consecutive losses, does not chill Illini hopes for an NCAA tournament run.
The selection committee sent out its top 16 selections Saturday, and seven of them hail for what could be considered (by including two Kansas schools) the Midwest.
Purdue and Indiana represent the Big Ten. The other three are Xavier, Marquette and Iowa State programs that Illinois would not feel uncomfortable competing against on a neutral court.
Illinois defeated two of the committee’s top eight, UCLA and Texas.
So, while there may be no championships this season, the expected return of Shannon and the continued upbeat play by Mayer should allow Illinois to compete favorably with high-ranked foes and perhaps advance farther than recent UI teams carrying seemingly better prospects.