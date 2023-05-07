Looking ahead, Gus Phan is perplexed.
As one of 15,000 who regularly attend Illini men’s basketball games, Gus often builds a semi-personal relationship with players.
In the five seasons of Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, he became attached as those two helped turn a 4-14 Big Ten record into 16-4 and 15-5.
Gus saw a too-young Malcolm Hill grow into a steady double-digit scorer by the end of 2017. He followed Brandon Paul and D.J. Richardson as they waded through mediocre seasons to ultimately win 25 games in 2013.
There were many who struggled early but excelled with maturity (Eddie Johnson scored 19,202 NBA points but averaged just 8.1 as an Illini freshman).
Only a few were start-to-finish standouts like the quintet of Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Roger Powell, James Augustine and Luther Head, who joined Brian Cook in winning 25 games for Bill Self in 2003 and two years later went 37-2 for Bruce Weber.
Portal perusal
We may not see that again. With immediate eligibility via the transfer portal throwing hundreds of collegians into the market, teams everywhere are stricken with unexpected departures and desperate to attract established replacements.
When you see Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson in a Kansas uniform, it’s a shocking change not welcomed by traditionalists. Harking back to the “good old days,” tracing 52 Illini with 1,000 career points — plus Derek Harper, who had 977 — 46 played to the full extent of their eligibility here.
All but seven, HERE!
Making understandable decisions to turn pro a year early were Harper, Deron Williams, Nick Anderson, Frank Williams, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
Kendrick Nunn departed after three years for non-basketball reasons.
A year ago, six varsitymen on scholarship left in search of greener pastures — Brandin Podziemski, Jacob Grandison, Andre Curbelo, Omar Payne, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Austin Hutcherson. Alfonso Plummer was a one-year transfer.
This year, coach Brad Underwood has already lost five scholarship members and two walk-ons, and is waiting to hear the result of NBA quests by Coleman Hawkins and Terrance Shannon Jr. So he could lose nine from the roster.
And Underwood will be forced to re-recruit again next year because (1) non-starters are always weighing moves elsewhere and (2) all three of the new acquisitions — Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier — will be fifth-year seniors, and the likely guard pickup on their radar has already played four seasons.
The golden age
It’s hard for Gus to build empathy for players making a brief, eight-month stop-off here.
He is unlikely to see a quartet like Dave Downey, Bill Small, Bob Starnes and Bill Burwell bond in full careers that climaxed with a Big Ten title in 1963.
Nostalgia swells when he thinks back to Bruce Douglas, Efrem Winters, Doug Altenberger, George Montgomery and their mates in the mid-80s, and the Flying Illini in the late ‘80s.
That’s a long time ago but Illini fans, young and old, are familiar with favorites on that 1989 team. It’s a good bet this gang will hold a 40-year reunion in 2029.
And there was something special about watching Peorians Frank Williams, Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffin win multiple high school championships and join together as collegians. We came to feel like we knew them. Same goes for another Peorian, Jerry Hester, using his injury redshirt to join four other UI seniors on the 1998 Big Ten title run.
Working in their favor
Where do we go from here?
Underwood compares it to his junior college days when he was obliged to form a new team each year.
He doesn’t like it. His coaching rivals don’t like it. The fans don’t like it. But the players are loving it, and in this new world of free agency and millions of dollars committed to name-image-likeness payouts, that’s where we are.
NCAA leaders are calling for Congress to set limits, but it’s slow developing if it materializes at all.
With no solution in sight, Gus Phan is advised to memorize the names and numbers early and enjoy the new faces ... if only for a short term.