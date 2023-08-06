Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — An alternate reality exists in the Illinois men’s basketball universe.
Consider this for a moment.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is a couple weeks removed from his NBA Summer League debut and preparing for his rookie season in the league rather than touring Spain with his Illinois teammates.
That scenario was certainly on the table.
Shannon felt good about his workouts throughout the pre-draft process and at the NBA draft combine this spring. The feedback he received from multiple NBA organizations was positive.
But the 11th-hour decision was to put off the NBA another year and return to Illinois. One he made on the night of May 31, hours before the NCAA deadline.
“Everybody’s got to run their own race,” Shannon said. “I feel like I get better every year. I’m a hard worker, and I’m going to listen to what my coaches tell me. I know they’re going to put me in the right position. I just have to keep working and have a great year.”
It wasn’t an easy decision. Shannon wants to play in the NBA, and it’s not a stretch of the imagination to think he would have been one of the 58 players selected June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
But Shannon’s draft potential probably would have seen him wind up a second-round pick. No automatic guaranteed deal. Maybe a two-way deal.
Besides, just making it to the NBA isn’t the goal for the 23-year-old Chicago native about to enter his fifth season of college basketball.
“I want to be in and stay in the NBA,” Shannon said. “I don’t just want to make it. I feel like it was better for me to come back and play another year here, so it can help me long-term in the NBA. I just don’t want to get there, play one year and leave. I want to be there and stay there multiple years.”
Fulfilling that kind of goal will require following through on some of the feedback he received from NBA front-office personnel. They’d like to see the athletic, left-handed wing finish with his right hand more. Mostly, they were looking for more consistency from the 6-foot-6 guard.
“I can have a game where I’m really great,” Shannon said. “I can have a game where I’m really bad. And I can have a game where I’m just OK.”
Eliminating the latter two options is Shannon’s goal for the 2023-24 season. Think more lighting up UCLA for 29 points — thanks to 8-of-9 three-point shooting — and less disappearing against Penn State with just four points in one of the three losses to the Nittany Lions.
“Man, just being consistent,” Shannon said was his goal. “Being that dominant player every game. Nobody can stop me. I can only stop myself. Just being dominant and consistent every game. Being the same TJ every day.”
Brad Underwood has already seen that start to change for Shannon. And got to see it through the entire pre-draft process since Shannon opted to stay in Champaign instead of working out elsewhere this spring.
“I think going through the process helped him understand some shortcomings,” the Illinois coach said. “I think it’s great to hear it from the next-level people, as well. Working on off-hand stuff. Working on his mid-range. Working on his floater. And not, I don’t want to say disappear from games, but being more assertive in a continual type of way.”
That kind of assertiveness is the linchpin. Shannon was already on the top of scouting reports last season in his Illinois debut. That won’t change in the 2023-24 season, as he comes back after an All-Big Ten First-Team caliber season. Shannon was the seventh-leading scorer in the conference and averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists to lead the Illini.
“He might be a First Team All-American,” Underwood said. “He’s what they look like. We need him to be consistent and assertive all the time. Not just in segments of the game. We need him to be a dominant rebounder. We need him to be a dominant defender. I think he’s one of the best two-way guys in the country in terms of offense and defense and everything he can do. All those conversations we’ve had, and he’s very confident and very committed to making sure that happens.”
Talking about consistency is different than actually being consistent. That’s Shannon’s challenge moving into the coming season — being that guy 31 times in the regular season and however long the postseason might last.
“Just coming with the same attitude and mental preparation every game,” Shannon said was key. “Staying in attack mode. Keeping my foot on the gas and never taking it off.”