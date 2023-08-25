CHAMPAIGN — Tickets for the Oct. 29 charity exhibition between Illinois and Kansas went on sale Friday afternoon exclusively for Illini season ticket holders. Those fans have until Sept. 15 to order tickets. If tickets remain after that period, a public sale date will be announced.
All proceeds for the game will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing financial resources to the relief efforts from the devastating Maui wildfires.
Tickets for the game start at $85 in the 200 Level and range all the way to $7,500 for a suite. Other prices are $175 for 100 Level tickets, $250 for Traditions Club tickets, $300 for Loge tickets and $750 for courtside seats.
While this game is not part of Illinois' season ticket package, current premium ticket holders in the suites, courtside, loge and Traditions Club areas can purchase their exact seats they have for the season. Season ticket holders with ADA accessible seats also can purchase their same seats.
Legacy Club and all other season ticket holders can purchase the same quantity of tickets they have for the 2023-24 season. Seat locations for these ticket holders will be allocated based on I FUND annual giving levels and priority points.
Kansas will receiver a larger ticket allotment than normal for a visiting team because of the charity partnership. Because of that, Legacy Club and all other non-premium season ticket holders can't be guaranteed their regular seat for the game. Illinois student season tickets holders will have this game included in their season ticket package.
Parking will be offered as $25 add-on purchase when ticket orders are placed. Parking lot locations will be assigned based on I FUND membership levels and priority points.