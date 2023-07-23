CHAMPAIGN — Ty Rodgers understands he has doubters.
That his shotmaking ability is a major question mark given how little of it he did as a freshman. That he might not be the answer at point guard.
Rodgers also doesn’t particularly care what the narrative is outside Ubben Basketball Complex. What’s happening inside Illinois’ training facility this offseason is what matters.
“People outside can say what they want to say,” Rodgers told The News-Gazette on Thursday morning, stationed inside the Ubben facility he’s come to know so well in the past year. “My teammates believe in me. My coaches believe in me. That’s all that matters. I don’t really care what outsiders have to say, honestly.”
But about that jumper.
Rodgers shot 52 percent from the field as a freshman last season. Nearly 66 percent of his attempts came at the rim, and the 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard attempted just a single three-pointer. It was a miss.
Fine-tuning Rodgers’ jump shot was a major point of emphasis in the last three-plus months. He gets two to three extra workouts beyond what Illinois does as a team, and when he’s in the gym with assistant coaches Tim Anderson, Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander, the focus runs heavily toward shooting.
“We made some minor changes to my form,” Rodgers said. “It’s just been reps — a lot of reps. We’ve been repping it out every day. It looks good. It feels good. I’m really happy about this. I know everybody is worried about my jump shot. I promise you, nobody in this building is worried about my jump shot. They’ve seen the work I’ve been putting in.”
Altering shot mechanics wasn’t an issue for Rodgers. That aspect of his offseason work went smoothly. Mostly because he didn’t feel like he was far off in the first place.
“Honestly, it was just reps,” Rodgers said. “If that’s what you’ve got to do to change some things up and be great, then that’s what it is. It wasn’t hard for me at all.”
Rodgers has been putting in the requisite reps this offseason to make the full-time move to point guard. Having struck out in multiple attempts to add a veteran point guard via the transfer portal this season, Illinois coach Brad Underwood is moving toward the 2023-24 season with Rodgers as his guy.
What Rodgers showed in Illinois’ first-round NCAA tournament loss to Arkansas more than four months ago has given the seventh-year Illini coach the confidence to go that direction. The Saginaw, Mich., native finished with six points, four steals, three rebounds and one assist against the Razorbacks.
“He belonged,” Underwood said. “He was one of the five best players on the court in that game. It’s probably one of my bigger regrets about last year is I didn’t play him there more. He’s always been a very good passer and very good decision-maker.”
Because Rodgers has been a point guard before. It’s the position he played in high school, and he nearly averaged a triple-double as a senior at Thornton, putting up 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds and eight assists per game with 3.3 steals and three blocks per game as a bonus in an absolute stat-sheet stuffing final season of high school basketball.
“I know what to do. I know how to handle it,” Rodgers said. “College is another level, so there’s going to be learning adjustments and things like that, but they’ve got confidence in me, and I’ve got confidence in myself. All my teammates really believe in me. That helps a lot and takes a lot of pressure off my back. And I’m working for it.”
Rodgers sees facilitator as his top trait. Put the ball in his hands and in ball-screen actions, and he can raise his teammates’ level of play.
Luke Goode and Marcus Domask can get more open looks from three-point range. Terrence Shannon Jr. won’t have to carry the load as No. 1 scoring option and point guard. Coleman Hawkins can be used more efficiently with less on his own plate, too.
“You’re going to see their game elevate because of that,” Rodgers said.
It’s with that kind of confidence that Rodgers has embraced his new opportunity going into his second season with the Illini. And it’s why his teammates are already calling him Illinois’ starting point guard even if Underwood hasn’t exactly made that distinction. At least not officially.
“He’s going to be our starting point guard,” Illinois forward Quincy Guerrier told The News-Gazette without hesitation on Thursday. “He’s working really hard. He’s a great person on and off the court. I know he’s going to be a big piece for us this year. He’s learning every day. The coaches are trying to get him better every day, and he’s going to the gym every day and working on his craft.
“He’s a big body, too. He’s really strong. That’s going to cause a mismatch. He’s going to be a problem this year.”
Underwood has seen his team embrace Rodgers in that role.
“He’s got that knock,” the Illinois coach said. “Ty’s that guy. Ty’s got the ‘it.’ How do you describe ‘it?’ Well, you’re a dude. He’s got credibility because of his work ethic. He’s got street cred, he’s got charisma and he’s got the game to back it up. People actually just flock to him. I think that’s a real positive.”
Rodgers’ growth this spring and summer is tied directly to a rise in confidence. He readily acknowledged last season had moments where he wasn’t always sharp mentally. That he didn’t always have confidence in his game.
“I didn’t know where my head was at,” Rodgers said. “I definitely have that back and feel good and feel back to my old self. ... I feel like people are used to this humble Ty. I feel like I can’t be the nice guy anymore, honestly. Like Coach Brad said, confidence comes with work, and I’ve been putting the work in.”